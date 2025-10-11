Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWhat Is Darul Uloom In Deoband And Why Taliban Minister's Visit To The Seminary Is Significant

What Is Darul Uloom In Deoband And Why Taliban Minister's Visit To The Seminary Is Significant

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed optimism about future India-Afghanistan relations, noting shared spiritual and educational connections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Afghanistan’s Taliban regime foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited the historic Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Saturday, describing the seminary as a “major centre for the Islamic world” and expressing optimism about the future of India-Afghanistan relations.

“I am thankful to the Ulema of Deoband and the people of the area for this warm welcome… The future of India-Afghanistan relations seems very bright,” Muttaqi said during his visit.

The Taliban leader is the first senior official from the group to travel to India since it regained power in Kabul following the U.S. troop withdrawal in 2021. Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday from Russia as part of a six-day official trip, during which he also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday.

‘Deoband and Afghanistan Are Spiritually Connected’

Speaking about his visit, Muttaqi emphasised the long-standing spiritual and cultural ties between Afghanistan and Deoband. “Deoband is a big centre for the Islamic world… and Afghanistan and Deoband are connected. We want our spiritual students to come and study here too,” he said on Friday, ahead of the visit.

He also highlighted that Afghan students often come to India for both religious and modern education, adding that institutions like Deoband have a historical relationship with Afghanistan’s Islamic learning traditions.

What Is Darul Uloom Deoband?

Founded in the late 1800s in the town of Deoband, Saharanpur, by Sayyid Muhammad Abid, Fazlur Rahman Usmai, Mahtab Ali Deobandi and others, Darul Uloom Deoband has long been regarded as one of the world’s most influential Islamic seminaries.

The foundation of its current campus was laid by Muhammad Qasim Nanautawi, and the institution primarily focuses on manqulat — Islamic studies based on classical texts and traditions derived from the Quran and Hadith.

According to the seminary’s website, it remains “the largest institution for the dissemination and propagation of Islam” in the subcontinent and continues to serve as a leading academic and spiritual hub for Islamic scholars across the world.

The Deoband-Afghanistan Link

The Deobandi school of thought holds deep influence across South Asia, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Many senior Taliban figures studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province — an institution modelled after Darul Uloom Deoband.

Its founder, Maulana Abdul Haq, had studied and taught in Deoband before Partition, while his son Sami-ul-Haq, often called the “Father of the Taliban,” played a crucial role in nurturing many of the group’s leaders and commanders.

During his media interaction on Friday, Muttaqi reiterated this shared heritage, noting that Deoband has “a long history with Afghanistan.” He said, “Just as our students come to India for engineering and science, they also come here for religious studies.”

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deoband Amir Khan Muttaqi Afghanistan Darul Uloom
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Mamata Banerjee Must Go...': BJP Slams Bengal Govt Over Medical Student Rape Case, TMC Hits Back
'Mamata Banerjee Must Go...': BJP Slams Bengal Govt Over Medical Student Rape Case, TMC Hits Back
India
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
World
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Bihar
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget