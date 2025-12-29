Japanese Tourist Accused Of Urinating In Ganga In Varanasi Without Proof | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An incident involving Japanese tourists at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi has triggered strong reactions after a video went viral on social media. The incident took place on December 25 when the tourists were preparing to bathe in the Ganges. Some local people allegedly misbehaved with them and accused them of urinating in the river, even though no proof has emerged.

The tourists were seen apologising repeatedly, appearing scared and helpless, which led many to question how visitors are treated at religious places in India.

Japanese Tourists Mistreated At Dashashwamedh Ghat In Varanasi

As per the information available, a group of Japanese tourists reached Dashashwamedh Ghat on December 25. They were preparing to take a bath in the Ganges when some locals stopped them.

Two tourists, a boy and a girl, were wearing Santa Claus caps, which reportedly upset a few people present at the ghat. Locals objected to bathing in the river while wearing the caps, citing the sanctity of the Ganges.

Soon after, a crowd gathered at the spot. During the argument, someone accused the foreign tourists of urinating in the river. This allegation led to anger among some people, even though no evidence was presented.

As voices grew louder, the tourists appeared frightened. They sat on the steps of the ghat and repeatedly apologised with folded hands. A video from the scene later surfaced online, showing the tourists calm but clearly distressed.

Japanese Tourists Incident In Varanasi: Police Clarification & Reactions

After the video spread online, many social media users criticised the behaviour shown in the clip. People questioned how such an incident could happen in a country that promotes the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava.”

Several users said the incident harmed India’s image and added that concerns, if any, should have been expressed politely. Some local residents also said accusing tourists from a friendly country without proof was wrong.

The Samajwadi Party also reacted on social media, posting remarks questioning claims of being a “World Guru” and reminding people about respecting guests.

Varanasi Police later issued a clarification from the DCP Kashi’s account. Police said the tourists were questioned by other pilgrims over bathing in the river. After the tourists apologised, the situation was resolved peacefully. ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi stated that it was a misunderstanding, no physical assault took place, and no complaint has been filed. Police are continuing to look into the matter.