Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingJapanese Tourist Accused Of Urinating In Ganga In Varanasi Without Proof | WATCH

Japanese Tourist Accused Of Urinating In Ganga In Varanasi Without Proof | WATCH

Japanese tourists were accused at a Varanasi ghat without evidence, with a viral video showing repeated apologies. Police later called the incident a misunderstanding and began an inquiry.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An incident involving Japanese tourists at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi has triggered strong reactions after a video went viral on social media. The incident took place on December 25 when the tourists were preparing to bathe in the Ganges. Some local people allegedly misbehaved with them and accused them of urinating in the river, even though no proof has emerged. 

The tourists were seen apologising repeatedly, appearing scared and helpless, which led many to question how visitors are treated at religious places in India.

Japanese Tourists Mistreated At Dashashwamedh Ghat In Varanasi

As per the information available, a group of Japanese tourists reached Dashashwamedh Ghat on December 25. They were preparing to take a bath in the Ganges when some locals stopped them. 

Two tourists, a boy and a girl, were wearing Santa Claus caps, which reportedly upset a few people present at the ghat. Locals objected to bathing in the river while wearing the caps, citing the sanctity of the Ganges.

Soon after, a crowd gathered at the spot. During the argument, someone accused the foreign tourists of urinating in the river. This allegation led to anger among some people, even though no evidence was presented. 

As voices grew louder, the tourists appeared frightened. They sat on the steps of the ghat and repeatedly apologised with folded hands. A video from the scene later surfaced online, showing the tourists calm but clearly distressed.

Japanese Tourists Incident In Varanasi: Police Clarification & Reactions

After the video spread online, many social media users criticised the behaviour shown in the clip. People questioned how such an incident could happen in a country that promotes the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava.” 

Several users said the incident harmed India’s image and added that concerns, if any, should have been expressed politely. Some local residents also said accusing tourists from a friendly country without proof was wrong.

The Samajwadi Party also reacted on social media, posting remarks questioning claims of being a “World Guru” and reminding people about respecting guests.

Varanasi Police later issued a clarification from the DCP Kashi’s account. Police said the tourists were questioned by other pilgrims over bathing in the river. After the tourists apologised, the situation was resolved peacefully. ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi stated that it was a misunderstanding, no physical assault took place, and no complaint has been filed. Police are continuing to look into the matter.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget