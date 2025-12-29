Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The death of Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions about racial violence and law & order in Uttarakhand. The incident occurred on December 9 in the Selakui area, where Angel, an MBA final-year student at a private university, was allegedly attacked after intervening in a dispute involving his younger brother. After battling critical injuries for 17 days, Anjel succumbed on December 26, intensifying demands for justice from his family and civil society groups.

How The Attack Unfolded

According to Anjel’s father, Tarun Chakma, the violence began when a group of six youths allegedly shoved Anjel’s younger brother, Michael, during a visit to a local market. When Anjel objected, the attackers reportedly hurled racial slurs at him, calling him “Chinese” and “Chinese momo”. Despite Anjel asserting that he was Indian, the verbal abuse escalated into a brutal physical assault.

The family alleges that Anjel was attacked with a knife, iron objects and a knuckle-duster. He sustained severe injuries to his neck and back and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He remained on life support for over two weeks before passing away. His father claims that the assault was so severe that Anjel’s neck was broken during the attack.

Family Alleges Police Inaction

The case has also triggered allegations of police delay and inaction. The family says an FIR was registered two to three days after the incident, and only after pressure from student organisations and senior officials. Police, however, maintain that an investigation began as soon as the complaint was received.

Authorities have identified six suspects so far. Five have been arrested, including two minors, while one accused, reportedly a Nepalese national, remains absconding. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest, and a police team has been sent to Nepal to track him down.

A key point of contention is whether the incident constitutes a racial hate crime or a personal dispute. While the family and several organisations insist it was a racially motivated attack based on Anjel’s appearance and identity, police have stated that a racial angle has not yet been established, describing it as a clash between individuals.

Chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya have expressed grief and promised strict action against those responsible. Anjel’s family says they seek nothing more than justice, demanding that the case be recognised as racial violence and that all perpetrators face the harshest possible punishment.