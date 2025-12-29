Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know

Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know

Authorities have identified six suspects so far. Five have been arrested, including two minors, while one accused, reportedly a Nepalese national, remains absconding.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The death of Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions about racial violence and law & order in Uttarakhand. The incident occurred on December 9 in the Selakui area, where Angel, an MBA final-year student at a private university, was allegedly attacked after intervening in a dispute involving his younger brother. After battling critical injuries for 17 days, Anjel succumbed on December 26, intensifying demands for justice from his family and civil society groups.

How The Attack Unfolded

According to Anjel’s father, Tarun Chakma, the violence began when a group of six youths allegedly shoved Anjel’s younger brother, Michael, during a visit to a local market. When Anjel objected, the attackers reportedly hurled racial slurs at him, calling him “Chinese” and “Chinese momo”. Despite Anjel asserting that he was Indian, the verbal abuse escalated into a brutal physical assault.

The family alleges that Anjel was attacked with a knife, iron objects and a knuckle-duster. He sustained severe injuries to his neck and back and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He remained on life support for over two weeks before passing away. His father claims that the assault was so severe that Anjel’s neck was broken during the attack.

Family Alleges Police Inaction

The case has also triggered allegations of police delay and inaction. The family says an FIR was registered two to three days after the incident, and only after pressure from student organisations and senior officials. Police, however, maintain that an investigation began as soon as the complaint was received.

Authorities have identified six suspects so far. Five have been arrested, including two minors, while one accused, reportedly a Nepalese national, remains absconding. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest, and a police team has been sent to Nepal to track him down.

A key point of contention is whether the incident constitutes a racial hate crime or a personal dispute. While the family and several organisations insist it was a racially motivated attack based on Anjel’s appearance and identity, police have stated that a racial angle has not yet been established, describing it as a clash between individuals.

Chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya have expressed grief and promised strict action against those responsible. Anjel’s family says they seek nothing more than justice, demanding that the case be recognised as racial violence and that all perpetrators face the harshest possible punishment.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tripura Student Tripura Student Killing Angel Chakma
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget