Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsPM Modi Congratulates Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy On FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship Success

PM Modi Congratulates Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy On FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian Grandmasters Koneru Humpy and Arjun Erigaisi for winning bronze in the open section of the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian Grandmasters Humpy Koneru and Arjun Erigaisi for winning bronze in the open section of the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship, held in Doha.

Erigaisi claimed a historic bronze medal at the FIDE World Rapid Championship in Doha, scoring 9.5 points—just one point behind world champion Magnus Carlsen. With his bronze medal, he became only the second Indian male player, after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, to secure a podium finish at a World Rapid Championship.

"Proud of Arjun Erigaisi for winning the bronze medal in the open section at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha. His grit is noteworthy. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," PM Modi shared on X.

In the women's World Rapid Championship being held simultaneously, Humpy claimed bronze, in addition to the gold medal she won twice in 2019 and 2024.

"Congratulations to Koneru Humpy, who finished strongly at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha, securing the Bronze medal in the women’s section. Her dedication towards the game is commendable. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi said in another X post.

In the Women’s Rapid, three players were tied for the lead going into the final round: Zhu Jiner, Aleksandra Goryachkina, and defending champion Humpy Koneru, all on 8/10 points.

In Round 11, both Zhu and Goryachkina drew their games. Koneru, the only leader with a chance to take sole first place, had a winning endgame against compatriot Shri B. Savitha but misplayed in time trouble, allowing Savitha to escape with a draw.

Humpy finished tied for the top spot with eventual winner Aleksandra Goryachkina, a two-time World Junior Girls' Champion, and China's Zhu Jiner, scoring 8.5 points from 11 rounds.

According to the regulations, in the event of a tie for first place, only the top two players (based on tiebreaks) advanced to the playoff finals. To Koneru’s misfortune, she wasn’t one of them.

In the tie-break, Zhu was placed at the top, with Goryachkina second, and Humpy ended third. Goryachkina and Zhu played a tie-breaker, with the former winning to claim the gold medal.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Koneru Humpy Pm Modi Arjun Erigaisi India Chess Fide World Rapid Chess Championship
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget