Nobel Peace Prize Winner Maria Corina Machado Sparks Global Backlash Over Israel Support

HomeNewsNobel Peace Prize Winner Maria Corina Machado Sparks Global Backlash Over Israel Support

Machado’s advocacy for foreign intervention to influence Venezuela’s government has been controversial, raising questions about ethics of external involvement in sovereign nations’ political affairs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
A controversy has emerged after Venezuelan pro-democracy leader María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for her efforts to promote democracy and oppose authoritarian rule in Venezuela. While the Norwegian Nobel Committee lauded her as a courageous defender of democratic rights and a unifying force in Venezuela’s opposition, critics have questioned some of her past political stances, particularly regarding Israel and external involvement in Venezuelan affairs.

Controversy and Criticism

Despite her international recognition, Machado’s award has drawn criticism for her positions on foreign policy and international conflicts. Critics point to her support for Israel and her alignment with Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, particularly her comments following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which have been interpreted as endorsing Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Her social media statements over the years have also sparked debate, including remarks such as: “The struggle of Venezuela is the struggle of Israel” and “Israel is a genuine ally of freedom.”

Additionally, Machado’s advocacy for foreign intervention to influence Venezuela’s government has been controversial, raising questions about the ethics of external involvement in sovereign nations’ political affairs.

Why Machado Was Honoured

Machado has long been a prominent figure in Venezuela’s struggle for democracy, often facing threats to her life and periods of hiding due to government persecution. The Nobel Committee praised her for showing that democracy and peace are interlinked, and for inspiring hope in a country under authoritarian control. Jorgen Watne Frydnes, committee chair, highlighted her resilience, noting that her actions serve as a model for those defending freedom under repressive regimes.

Political Reactions

The announcement sparked criticism from the White House, accusing the Nobel Committee of prioritising politics over peace, amid campaigns presenting Donald Trump as a global peacemaker. Machado subsequently dedicated her Nobel Prize to Trump, who publicly expressed support for her recognition.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Israel Nobel Peace Prize GaZa Maria Cornia Machado
