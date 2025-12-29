Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice For Anjel Chakma, Calls Dehradun Attack Hate Crime

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the attack on Tripura student Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun, calling it a horrific hate crime. He said hate does not develop overnight and is being fuelled through toxic content and irresponsible narratives, especially among the youth.

He alleged that such hatred is being normalised by the BJP’s leadership. Gandhi said India is built on unity, respect and diversity, and warned against becoming a society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted.

Expressing solidarity with the Chakma family and the people of Tripura and the North East, Gandhi said they are an integral part of India and deserve justice.