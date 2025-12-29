Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsRahul Gandhi Demands Justice For Anjel Chakma, Calls Dehradun Attack Hate Crime

Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice For Anjel Chakma, Calls Dehradun Attack Hate Crime

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the attack on Tripura student Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun, calling it a horrific hate crime. He said hate does not develop overnight and is being fuelled through toxic content and irresponsible narratives, especially among the youth.

He alleged that such hatred is being normalised by the BJP’s leadership. Gandhi said India is built on unity, respect and diversity, and warned against becoming a society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted.

Expressing solidarity with the Chakma family and the people of Tripura and the North East, Gandhi said they are an integral part of India and deserve justice.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget