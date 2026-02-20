Hyperscale Data Center Planned On Yamuna Expressway; ₹400 Crore Investment Boost For YEIDA

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has received a major investment push with plans for a hyperscale data center and a new global manufacturing unit in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. Together, the projects represent a combined investment of ₹470 crore and are expected to strengthen the state’s digital and industrial ecosystem.

B.K. Sales Corporation will set up an advanced hyperscale data center with an investment of about ₹400 crore, while Italy-based Simplast Group will invest ₹70 crore to establish a manufacturing facility in the same region.

Data Center Planned With Capacity of 7,000 Server Racks

In a significant step toward boosting digital infrastructure in North India, YEIDA Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh handed over the land allotment letter for five acres to B.K. Sales Corporation on Thursday. Additional CEO Shailendra Kumar Bhatia was also present.

The hyperscale data center, to be led by Karan Gupta, an alumnus of California Institute of Technology, will come up on a prime five-acre plot in the YEIDA sector. The project will feature two advanced data center buildings with a planned capacity of around 7,000 server racks.

Operations Targeted Within 18 Months; Dedicated Support Planned for AI Segment

The ₹400 crore investment will be executed in two phases. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to create direct employment for nearly 100 skilled professionals. Commercial operations are targeted to begin within 18 months of land transfer.

The center will support high-density digital workloads and the fast-growing AI segment, providing advanced data storage, cloud services, and AI-driven solutions to businesses, government agencies, and startups. The project will also use renewable energy solutions, advanced cooling technologies, and energy-efficient systems to reduce power consumption and carbon footprint.

Proximity to Noida International Airport to Offer Key Advantages

The upcoming facility will benefit from its proximity to the Noida International Airport and the region’s developed fiber network, ensuring reliable connectivity and uninterrupted power access.

Officials noted that Uttar Pradesh’s Data Center Policy, investor-friendly climate, and single-window clearance system have helped attract major investments, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of building a trillion-dollar economy.

Simplast Group to Set Up ₹70 Crore Manufacturing Unit

In another boost for the Yamuna region, Italy-based Simplast Group has announced a ₹70 crore investment to establish a manufacturing unit for advanced plastic and rotational molding products for the automobile sector. The project includes 50 percent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

YEIDA CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh handed over a Letter of Intent (LOI) for three acres of land to the company on Thursday.

The facility is expected to strengthen India-Italy industrial cooperation and generate direct employment for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workers, along with significant indirect job opportunities through suppliers, logistics, and local businesses.

The project will bring advanced European technology, modern production systems, and international quality standards to the region. It will also focus on training the local workforce to meet global benchmarks.

Aligned with the Make in India initiative, the unit will cater to both domestic and international markets, boosting exports from Uttar Pradesh and enhancing the state’s global competitiveness.