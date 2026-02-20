Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP CM Yogi's Japan Visit: Here's The Full Schedule, Key Meetings And Strategic Engagements

UP CM Yogi’s Japan Visit: Here’s The Full Schedule, Key Meetings And Strategic Engagements

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s full schedule for Japan visit, including key meetings, cities, and investment-focused events aimed at boosting Uttar Pradesh’s global partnerships.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 09:55 AM (IST)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to begin a five-day visit to Singapore and Japan starting February 22, marking another push to position Uttar Pradesh as a prime destination for global investment. Accompanied by senior government officials and representatives from Invest UP, the Chief Minister’s tour aims to deepen economic partnerships, engage the Indian diaspora, and explore cutting-edge infrastructure models that could shape the state’s future.

Focus On Investment, Diaspora Engagement

During the visit, Yogi Adityanath will participate in a series of roadshows in both Singapore and Japan. These events are expected to bring together members of the Indian diaspora, particularly those with roots in Uttar Pradesh, alongside business leaders and policymakers.

The outreach is designed to strengthen connections with overseas Indians while presenting Uttar Pradesh as a dynamic hub for industry and innovation. By engaging directly with entrepreneurs and investors abroad, the state government hopes to unlock new opportunities and accelerate economic growth back home.

Beyond meetings and presentations, the Chief Minister will also observe world-class infrastructure systems firsthand. Among the highlights is Japan’s high-speed Maglev train, which reaches speeds of up to 600 kmph, an example of advanced mobility solutions that could inspire future projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Strengthening Ties With Singapore

In Singapore, discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors. Officials are expected to explore partnerships in urban development, smart city initiatives, water management, and skills collaboration.

Singapore’s global reputation for efficient urban planning and sustainable infrastructure makes it a key partner as Uttar Pradesh looks to modernise its cities and public services. The meetings aim to translate shared interests into concrete collaborations that benefit both sides.

Manufacturing, Mobility And Technology In Spotlight

The Japan leg of the tour will take the Chief Minister to Yamanashi, Osaka, and Kyoto. There, he will meet senior government officials and industry leaders as part of efforts to deepen bilateral ties.

A major highlight of the visit will be a conference centered on the Japan–Uttar Pradesh Partnership for Manufacturing, Mobility and Technology. The event is expected to bring together top Japanese corporations operating in sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), electronics, railways, engineering, chemicals, and logistics.

By engaging with these companies, Uttar Pradesh aims to attract fresh investments into high-growth industries and position itself as a competitive manufacturing and technology destination.

Proposal For 'Japan City' And 'Singapore City'

The timing of the visit also coincides with a significant proposal from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. On Wednesday, the Authority submitted a plan to the state government for the development of dedicated 'Japan City' and 'Singapore City' zones within its jurisdiction.

During his trip, the Chief Minister is expected to invite investment proposals for these planned hubs, which are envisioned as specialized zones designed to attract businesses from the two countries.

Vaishnavi Shivam

Published at : 20 Feb 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
