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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 10 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 August 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Months After Ajit Pawar Crash

    A Carver Aviation trainer aircraft veered off the runway during a training exercise at Baramati airstrip in Pune on Sunday. A pilot and cadet were onboard; no injuries were reported. Read More

  3. JPSC Exam Row: Ex-CM Babulal Marandi, BJP Leaders Detained Amid Protest Outside CM Soren's Residence

    CM Soren has assured the protesting students that those responsible for examination irregularities would face strict action and that justice would be delivered. Read More

  4. Trump Says US Is 'Low-Keying It' With Iran, Watching Economic Pressure Mount Amid Hormuz Standoff

    Trump said US is backing away from more military strikes against Iran even as Tehran issued tough demands for Hormuz reopening. Read More

  5. MP Boy Goes Missing, Reaches Mumbai To Pursue Dream Of Acting In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

    A 16-year-old boy went missing from Madhya Pradesh and was later found 900 km away in Mumbai. He reportedly left his home to pursue his dream of acting in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read More

  6. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut's Film Online

    Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere on Zee 5 on 14 August. Inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film honours the courage of Cama Hospital's healthcare workers. Read More

  7. PM Modi Praises CWG Medallist Lovlina Borgohain For Distorted India Map Objection

    PM Modi praised CWG silver-medallist Lovlina Borgohain for calling out and correcting a distorted map of India at a Glasgow restaurant during their CWG interaction. Read More

  8. WATCH: PM Modi Meets India's Commonwealth Games Medallists In Special Interaction

    PM Modi met India's Commonwealth Games medallists after their historic Glasgow campaign, praising their achievements while calling for stronger support for Indian sport. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. 100% US Tariff Threat: India's Exporters Brace For Fresh Trade Shock Over Russian Oil

    India's $80 billion merchandise export market in the US could face fresh uncertainty if Washington moves ahead with additional tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases. Read More

Before You Go

Jharkhand Student Protest: Students stage a sit-in demanding cancellation of JSSC CGL and a CBI probe

Published at : 10 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Jharkhand Student Protest: Students stage a sit-in demanding cancellation of JSSC CGL and a CBI probe
Jharkhand Exam Scam: ED Begins Probe Into JPSC 14th and Other Exam Irregularities
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