UP Gears Up To Implement PM Modi's MANAV AI Vision, Says Yogi Adityanath At India AI Impact Summit 2026

From Lucknow’s AI City to training one million youth, Uttar Pradesh is acting fast on PM Modi’s AI vision, focusing on trust, inclusion and real-world impact beyond just technology.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Artificial Intelligence as a historic and future-defining step. Speaking after the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he said Uttar Pradesh is fully prepared to turn this vision into action. The Prime Minister’s MANAV framework, which focuses on human-centric, ethical, and transparent AI, is not just about technology, but about trust, inclusion, and responsibility. 

The Chief Minister said the state is already aligning policies and projects to ensure AI benefits every citizen.

Uttar Pradesh Aligns With PM Modi’s Human-Centric AI Vision

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the MANAV vision, stressing that AI must remain ethical, inclusive, and democratic. He said technology should reduce fear, not create it. 

Welcoming this approach, CM Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is moving forward with a clear resolve to implement human-centric AI on the ground, ensuring accountability and transparency in governance.

AI City In Lucknow And AI University Mark Major UP Push

In a post on X, CM Yogi highlighted that India’s first AI City is being developed in Lucknow, positioning it as a global hub for innovation and advanced research. 

He also said the country’s first AI-enabled multidisciplinary university has been launched in Unnao. These institutions aim to build future-ready talent and strengthen India’s AI ecosystem at the grassroots level.

AI Pragya Initiative Trains One Million Youth In UP

The Chief Minister said the state’s ‘AI Pragya’ initiative is equipping over one million young people with modern AI and digital skills. This programme is focused on improving global employability and preparing youth for emerging technologies. 

According to CM Yogi, skill development is central to ensuring AI growth is inclusive and benefits society at large, rather than remaining limited to a few sectors or cities.

AI Improves Farming, Governance, And Transparency In UP

CM Yogi also pointed out that AI-based solutions are already helping more than one million farmer families by improving agricultural productivity. At the same time, AI is strengthening transparency in revenue management, internal security, and smart governance. 

He said these technology-driven reforms are making administration more efficient, accountable, and citizen-centric, while laying the foundation for a secure and sovereign AI future for India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the MANAV framework introduced by Prime Minister Modi?

The MANAV framework focuses on human-centric, ethical, and transparent AI. It emphasizes trust, inclusion, and responsibility in the development and application of AI technologies.

What major AI initiatives are being undertaken in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh is developing India's first AI City in Lucknow and has launched the country's first AI-enabled multidisciplinary university in Unnao.

In which sectors is AI already making a positive impact in Uttar Pradesh?

AI is improving agricultural productivity for over a million farmer families and strengthening transparency in revenue management, internal security, and smart governance.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
