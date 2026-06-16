Explorer
PM Modi Shares G7 Moments With Meloni, Macron; Calls Exchange Of Ideas ‘Insightful’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared snapshots from the G7 Summit, saying it is “always insightful” to exchange perspectives with fellow world leaders. The photos showed Modi interacting with several leaders on the sidelines of the summit, underscoring India’s engagement on key global issues and international cooperation.
Before the start of the proceedings at the G7 Summit in Evian this afternoon.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026
Always insightful to exchange perspectives with G7 leaders.@G7 pic.twitter.com/54wJN40uan
Before You Go
Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
PM Modi Shares G7 Moments With Meloni, Macron; Calls Exchange Of Ideas ‘Insightful’
News
First Glimpse: PM Modi And Trump Interact On G7 Summit Sidelines In France
World
Prince George To Attend Eton College: Fees, Location And Royal Links Explained
India
'AIMIM Unlikely To Get Place In INDIA Bloc': Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Elections
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Election
7 Photos
Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: From CMs, Candidates To Voters, Polling Continues Amid Tight Battle
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by