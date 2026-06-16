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HomeNewsPM Modi Shares G7 Moments With Meloni, Macron; Calls Exchange Of Ideas ‘Insightful’

PM Modi Shares G7 Moments With Meloni, Macron; Calls Exchange Of Ideas ‘Insightful’

Reported By : Vinita Bhat | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 08:10 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared snapshots from the G7 Summit, saying it is “always insightful” to exchange perspectives with fellow world leaders. The photos showed Modi interacting with several leaders on the sidelines of the summit, underscoring India’s engagement on key global issues and international cooperation.

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Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
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