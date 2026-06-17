'I Stopped Eight Wars': Trump Repeats Peace Claim During Talks With PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, discussing a range of global issues including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, maritime security and stability in West Asia. During the meeting, Trump reiterated his claim that he had helped bring an end to eight conflicts around the world and expressed hope for an eventual resolution to the war in Ukraine.

'Stopped 8 Wars'

Speaking during the meeting, Trump referred to his recent conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying efforts were continuing to end the conflict between the two countries.

#WATCH | Evian, France: On the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Donald Trump says, "I talked with President Zelensky, and I talked with President Putin. We would like to see that one end. I ended 8 wars, and to be honest with you, this would have been one of the easiest ones, but… pic.twitter.com/5bKp084tdr — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026

The US President claimed that he had played a role in ending eight wars and suggested that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could have been among the easiest to resolve. However, he remarked that personal differences between the leaders involved had made the situation more complicated.

Trump reiterated his desire to see the war brought to an end and said diplomatic engagement remained ongoing.

PM Modi Flags Maritime Security

Prime Minister Modi used the meeting to draw attention to maritime security, particularly the safety of Indian sailors working across international waters. Referring to attacks on vessels carrying Indian crew members near the coast of Qatar, he stressed that protecting seafarers should remain a priority in efforts aimed at ensuring regional stability.

He said Indian sailors contribute significantly to global trade and economic activity, making their safety an issue of international importance.

Also Read: 'Look At Him': Trump Praises PM Modi As 'Calm, Cool And Total Killer'

Hormuz In Focus

PM Modi also underlined the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, describing it as vital for the functioning of the global economy. He reiterated India's long-standing position that freedom of navigation must be protected and strengthened through international cooperation.

When asked whether India could play a larger role in West Asia, Trump responded positively, saying India already played a significant role on the world stage. He added that the country would continue to wield considerable influence as long as Modi remained its leader.

Also Read: 'Seafarers' Safety Important': PM Modi's Big Message To Trump At Bilateral Meeting