'Seafarers' Safety Important': PM Modi's Big Message To Trump At Bilateral Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while meeting US President Donald Trump for a bilateral meeting said that Freedom of Navigation must be ensured and expressed appreciation for efforts aimed at advancing the restoration of peace in West Asia.

"We hope that a lasting peace will be established," Modi said.

Strait Of Hormuz Must Remain Open

Highlighting the economic significance of key maritime routes, Modi said there was broad agreement on the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

"We all agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is essential for the global economy," he said.

Safety Of Indian Seafarers A Priority

Underscoring India's role in global maritime trade, Modi noted that millions of Indian seafarers are serving across the world.

"You know that millions of Indian seafarers are serving across the world in maritime trade. I believe their safety is equally important," Modi said.

He added that all possible efforts had been made in pursuit of peace and an agreement, stressing that the safety of seafarers would be ensured and given priority in the deal.

"We have made our fullest efforts in the pursuit of peace for an agreement. The safety of seafarers will be ensured and will be given priority in this deal," Modi said.