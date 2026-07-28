Massive Landslide Hits Maharashtra's Kelghar Ghat; Satara-Mahabaleshwar Road Shut

A major landslide blocked the Satara-Mahabaleshwar road at the Kala Kada stretch of Kelghar Ghat. Heavy rainfall triggered the incident, making the route impassable.
Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide At Maharashtra's Kelghar Ghat; Vehicles Stranded On Satara-Mahabaleshwar Road
Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide at Kelghar Ghat in Maharashtra's Satara district, blocking the Satara-Mahabaleshwar road.
- Major landslide blocked Satara-Mahabaleshwar road, halting traffic.
- Clearance operation began, but one JCB machine got stuck.
- Authorities urged people to avoid Satara-Mahabaleshwar route.
- Heavy monsoon rains disrupt life, causing landslides nationwide.
A major landslide triggered by heavy rainfall blocked the Satara-Mahabaleshwar road at the Kala Kada stretch of Kelghar Ghat on Monday, bringing traffic to a complete halt and leaving long queues of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.
Large quantities of rocks and mud crashed onto the road, making the route impassable.
Authorities, along with volunteers from Sahyadri Trekkers, launched a clearance operation using JCB machines to remove the debris and restore connectivity.
However, one of the JCB machines deployed for the operation reportedly got stuck in the landslide debris, complicating the ongoing rescue and restoration efforts.
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Authorities Urge People To Avoid Travel
The administration has been requested to send additional machinery and manpower to speed up the road clearance operation.
Officials have appealed to commuters to avoid travelling on the Satara-Mahabaleshwar route until the road is completely cleared and declared safe.
The region has witnessed heavy rainfall in recent days, increasing the risk of landslides and road blockages in hilly areas.
Monsoon Continues To Disrupt Life Across India
The incident comes as relentless monsoon rains continue to trigger landslides and disrupt normal life in several parts of the country.
In Himachal Pradesh, persistent rainfall has left 108 roads blocked due to landslides and debris, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Between June 30 and July 27, at least 15 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, including 14 in landslides in Lahaul and Spiti district and one in a flash flood in Chamba. No deaths due to cloudbursts have been reported during the period, news agency ANI reported.
While restoration teams have improved power connectivity in many affected areas, water supply disruptions have increased, and emergency personnel remain deployed across the hill state to clear roads, restore essential services and monitor the evolving monsoon situation.
Authorities have advised people in landslide-prone regions to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the recent landslide occur?
What is being done to clear the Satara-Mahabaleshwar road?
Authorities and volunteers from Sahyadri Trekkers launched a clearance operation using JCB machines to remove debris. Additional machinery and manpower have been requested.
What advice have authorities given regarding travel on the affected route?
Officials have appealed to commuters to avoid travelling on the Satara-Mahabaleshwar route. They advise waiting until the road is completely cleared and declared safe.
Has the monsoon caused disruptions elsewhere in India?
Yes, relentless monsoon rains have also disrupted life in Himachal Pradesh, blocking 108 roads. Between June 30 and July 27, 15 people died in rain-related incidents there.