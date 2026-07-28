Massive Landslide Hits Maharashtra's Kelghar Ghat; Satara-Mahabaleshwar Road Shut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Major landslide blocked Satara-Mahabaleshwar road, halting traffic.

Clearance operation began, but one JCB machine got stuck.

Authorities urged people to avoid Satara-Mahabaleshwar route.

Heavy monsoon rains disrupt life, causing landslides nationwide.

A major landslide triggered by heavy rainfall blocked the Satara-Mahabaleshwar road at the Kala Kada stretch of Kelghar Ghat on Monday, bringing traffic to a complete halt and leaving long queues of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.

Large quantities of rocks and mud crashed onto the road, making the route impassable.

Authorities, along with volunteers from Sahyadri Trekkers, launched a clearance operation using JCB machines to remove the debris and restore connectivity.

However, one of the JCB machines deployed for the operation reportedly got stuck in the landslide debris, complicating the ongoing rescue and restoration efforts.

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Authorities Urge People To Avoid Travel

The administration has been requested to send additional machinery and manpower to speed up the road clearance operation.

Officials have appealed to commuters to avoid travelling on the Satara-Mahabaleshwar route until the road is completely cleared and declared safe.

The region has witnessed heavy rainfall in recent days, increasing the risk of landslides and road blockages in hilly areas.

Monsoon Continues To Disrupt Life Across India

The incident comes as relentless monsoon rains continue to trigger landslides and disrupt normal life in several parts of the country.

In Himachal Pradesh, persistent rainfall has left 108 roads blocked due to landslides and debris, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Between June 30 and July 27, at least 15 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, including 14 in landslides in Lahaul and Spiti district and one in a flash flood in Chamba. No deaths due to cloudbursts have been reported during the period, news agency ANI reported.

While restoration teams have improved power connectivity in many affected areas, water supply disruptions have increased, and emergency personnel remain deployed across the hill state to clear roads, restore essential services and monitor the evolving monsoon situation.

Authorities have advised people in landslide-prone regions to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

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