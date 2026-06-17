PM Modi Holds Trilateral Meeting With EU Leaders, Set To Meet Trump Shortly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi met EU leaders, strengthening India-EU economic ties.

Productive discussions focused on expanding economic engagement, new opportunities.

Free Trade Agreement marked a significant milestone in India-EU relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a trilateral meeting with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Evian, underlining the growing momentum in India-European Union relations. The meeting comes at a significant moment for both sides, following the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and amid efforts to deepen strategic and economic cooperation. PM Modi’s engagement with the EU leadership also precedes his expected interaction with US President Donald Trump, a meeting that is attracting considerable international attention.

Focus On Economic Ties

Following the meeting, Modi described his discussions with Costa and von der Leyen as productive and forward-looking. He recalled that India had hosted the two leaders during the Republic Day celebrations earlier this year, describing the period since then as a particularly important phase in India-EU relations.

The Prime Minister noted that the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement marked a major milestone and reflected the shared commitment of both sides to expanding economic engagement.

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Shared Global Priorities

According to PM, the talks focused on ways to further strengthen economic linkages and unlock new opportunities for cooperation in the years ahead. He said the growing partnership between India and the European Union could make a meaningful contribution to global peace, stability and prosperity at a time of increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

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