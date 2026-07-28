US Consulate In Toronto Targeted In Fresh Shooting; Second Attack In Four Months

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toronto US Consulate targeted by gunfire again Monday morning.

Police pursued vehicle after second consulate attack since March.

Canadian, US authorities coordinate investigation into this

Officials condemned shooting, linking to recent local vandalism.

The US Consulate in Toronto was targeted by gunfire again early Monday, with police launching a manhunt after a vehicle sped away from the scene. The latest incident comes just over four months after the diplomatic mission was first attacked in a similar shooting.

No injuries were reported in the latest attack, which occurred at around 4:45 a.m. local time outside the consulate on University Avenue. Toronto Police said officers recovered a shell casing and found damage to the front of the building after responding to reports of gunfire.

Officer Hears Gunshot, Suspects Flee

According to CBC News, an officer assigned to security duty outside the US Consulate heard a gunshot and immediately spotted a white Honda Accord without licence plates speeding away from the scene.

Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo said officers briefly pursued the vehicle along the Don Valley Parkway near Don Mills Road before terminating the chase when it exceeded speeds of 140 km/h due to public safety concerns. He added that aerial support was unavailable at the time.

"We will approach this situation with great seriousness," Barredo said, describing the shooting as "brazen" and "despicable."

Barredo declined to comment on a possible motive or whether investigators believe the latest shooting is linked to the March attack.

"We'll point out that it is quite early in this investigation. Some information I may not be able to share, and some information I simply may not know at this point," he said.

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Second Attack Since March

Monday's shooting marks the second attack on the downtown consulate since March 10, when multiple shots were fired at the same building, according to Reuters.

The March shooting followed separate gunfire incidents targeting synagogues in the Toronto area, prompting authorities to increase security around the US and Israeli consulates.

In June, police said young people in the Toronto area had allegedly been paid to carry out shootings at various targets, including synagogues, Jewish schools and the US Consulate, Reuters reported. Three people were arrested in connection with the March consulate shooting as part of a broader investigation into local gun crimes involving hired youth. One police officer was killed during that operation.

US, Canadian Authorities Coordinate Probe

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is assisting Toronto Police and international partners in the investigation, according to CBC News.

"Threats and violence towards any persons in Canada are taken very seriously," RCMP Superintendent Jonathan Ko said.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy thanked Toronto Police for their swift response, CBC News reported.

Separately, a US State Department spokesperson told Reuters that Washington was working closely with Canadian authorities following the shooting.

The spokesperson said the US Embassy and consulates across Canada remain open and are operating normally, although some routine consular services in Toronto are being rescheduled.

"We appreciate the ongoing cooperation between US and Canadian law enforcement to keep our consulate safe," the spokesperson said.

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Officials Condemn 'Brazen' Shooting

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow described the incident as a "brazen attack" and said she had spoken with Canada's Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, about measures to curb gun violence and the flow of illegal firearms into the city, CBC News reported.

"This is when there is a police cruiser with the lights flashing right in front of it," Chow said. "I want to say to the person or persons responsible: We will get you."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also condemned the shooting and linked it to recent acts of vandalism at two Jewish-owned bakeries in Toronto.

"I'm totally disgusted by the shootings and vandalism that took place in Toronto over the last few days, including at two Jewish-owned businesses over the weekend and near the US Consulate this morning," Ford wrote on X.

"In all cases, active police investigations are underway. I expect all those responsible to be found, prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Police have since reopened University Avenue after clearing the scene, while investigators continue to examine the motive behind the attack and determine how many people were inside the fleeing vehicle.