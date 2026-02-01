Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Outlines 3 Kartavyas For 'Viksit Bharat'

In her historic ninth consecutive Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shifted the national narrative from a "rights-based" approach to a "duty-based" framework.

Presenting from the newly renamed Kartavya Bhavan, she introduced the concept of "Kartavya Kaal" (the Era of Duty), detailing three specific duties essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In her ninth consecutive Union Budget address, Sitharaman declared that the 2026-27 Budget is anchored by a firm sankalp (resolution): to empower the poor, the underprivileged, and disadvantaged sections of society.

Presented for the first time from the newly inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan, the Minister framed the government’s mission through three foundational ‘Kartavyas’ (Duties) designed to drive the nation toward Viksit Bharat.

1. Accelerating and Sustaining Economic Growth

The first duty focuses on fueling the nation’s momentum by enhancing competitiveness and productivity. The goal is to build a resilient economy capable of navigating volatile global dynamics, ensuring that India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy.

2. Fulfilling People’s Aspirations

The second duty centers on the citizens themselves. The Budget aims to bridge the gap between dreams and reality by building individual capacity and fostering skills. By empowering people, the government seeks to make every citizen a strong, active partner in India’s journey to prosperity.

3. Ensuring Access for Every Region and Family

Aligned with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the third duty is to ensure equity. The focus is on providing seamless access to resources, amenities, and opportunities across every sector, community, and geographical region - ensuring that the dividends of growth are not concentrated but distributed to the "last mile."

Strategic Highlights for Poor & Disadvantaged

Yuva Shakti Focus: FM described this as a "Yuva Shakti-driven Budget," aiming to convert economic growth into tangible jobs and entrepreneurial avenues for the youth.

Sectoral Reach: Targeted interventions were announced for rural prosperity, agricultural productivity, and the strengthening of MSMEs to safeguard the livelihoods of those in vulnerable sectors.

Inclusive Amenities: From healthcare to housing, the Budget emphasizes universal access to basic services as a non-negotiable right for every family.