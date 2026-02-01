Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsBudget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Outlines 3 Kartavyas For 'Viksit Bharat'

Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Outlines 3 Kartavyas For 'Viksit Bharat'

FM Sitharaman introduced the concept of "Kartavya Kaal" (the Era of Duty), detailing three specific duties essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

In her historic ninth consecutive Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shifted the national narrative from a "rights-based" approach to a "duty-based" framework.

Presenting from the newly renamed Kartavya Bhavan, she introduced the concept of "Kartavya Kaal" (the Era of Duty), detailing three specific duties essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In her ninth consecutive Union Budget address, Sitharaman declared that the 2026-27 Budget is anchored by a firm sankalp (resolution): to empower the poor, the underprivileged, and disadvantaged sections of society.

Presented for the first time from the newly inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan, the Minister framed the government’s mission through three foundational ‘Kartavyas’ (Duties) designed to drive the nation toward Viksit Bharat.

1. Accelerating and Sustaining Economic Growth

The first duty focuses on fueling the nation’s momentum by enhancing competitiveness and productivity. The goal is to build a resilient economy capable of navigating volatile global dynamics, ensuring that India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy.

2. Fulfilling People’s Aspirations

The second duty centers on the citizens themselves. The Budget aims to bridge the gap between dreams and reality by building individual capacity and fostering skills. By empowering people, the government seeks to make every citizen a strong, active partner in India’s journey to prosperity.

3. Ensuring Access for Every Region and Family

Aligned with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the third duty is to ensure equity. The focus is on providing seamless access to resources, amenities, and opportunities across every sector, community, and geographical region - ensuring that the dividends of growth are not concentrated but distributed to the "last mile."

Strategic Highlights for Poor & Disadvantaged

Yuva Shakti Focus: FM described this as a "Yuva Shakti-driven Budget," aiming to convert economic growth into tangible jobs and entrepreneurial avenues for the youth.

Sectoral Reach: Targeted interventions were announced for rural prosperity, agricultural productivity, and the strengthening of MSMEs to safeguard the livelihoods of those in vulnerable sectors.

Inclusive Amenities: From healthcare to housing, the Budget emphasizes universal access to basic services as a non-negotiable right for every family.

Related Video

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Budget 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget