HomeNewsFaridabad Terror Plot Breakthrough: Woman From Lucknow Arrested; AK-47 Found In Her Car

Faridabad Terror Plot Breakthrough: Woman From Lucknow Arrested; AK-47 Found In Her Car



By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a woman doctor identified as Dr Shaheen Shahid, a resident of Lal Bagh, Lucknow, in connection with the ongoing Faridabad terror investigation.

According to officials, the car belonging to Dr Shaheen was reportedly used by Dr Muzammil Shakil, who was earlier arrested in the same case. It was from this vehicle that police recovered a rifle and live cartridges during the crackdown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further links between the accused are being verified.

Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil?

Authorities have identified Dr Muzammil Shakil, an MBBS doctor, as the occupant of the Dhauj accommodation where the explosives and weapons were discovered. Police confirmed that Dr Shakil is currently under arrest and is being questioned over his alleged involvement in the terror network.

Addressing a press conference, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said that Dr Muzammil, whose name appeared with varying spellings across reports, was employed as a lecturer at Al Falah University, located in Dhauj.

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised private institution, Al Falah University, is situated around 45 kilometres from Delhi. Officials said Dr Shakil had rented the accommodation about three months ago. He was taken into custody by the Jammu & Kashmir Police on 30 October, following the arrest of another accused, Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, allegedly linked to the same terror module.

According to investigators, intelligence obtained during the interrogation of these two suspects led to Sunday’s recovery operation in Faridabad. Preliminary findings suggest both individuals were part of a larger terror module with suspected cross-border connections, planning large-scale attacks in northern India.

Security agencies are now probing possible international linkages, funding routes, and communication channels associated with the accused. The seizure of such a massive cache of explosives and weapons in a city close to the national capital has triggered heightened alerts across Delhi-NCR, with authorities tightening surveillance and coordination to prevent any potential threat.

The investigation remains ongoing as agencies work to dismantle the wider terror network believed to be operating across multiple states.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
