HomeNewsEx-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post

The publisher Penguin clarified that announcing a book or listing it for pre-order does not amount to formal publication or public release.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In his first reaction since the controversy erupted over his unpublished memoir Four Stars of Destiny, former Army Chief General (Retd) MM Naravane has backed the position taken by publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI). Naravane shared the publisher’s statement on his official X handle, stating, “This is the status of the book.” Earlier, PRHI clarified that announcing a book or making it available for pre-order is not the same as publication.

Publisher Says Memoir Not Published

The publisher said the memoir has not gone into publication and that no copies, in print or digital form, have been published, distributed, or sold. It warned that any circulation of the book would amount to copyright infringement. The publisher has been under scrutiny following reports of alleged circulation of PDF copies of the memoir, which is yet to receive mandatory clearances.

Police Probe Illegal Memoir Circulation

Delhi Police is currently probing the alleged illegal circulation of the copies. The controversy escalated after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited purported excerpts from the book while targeting the government in the Lok Sabha. In a detailed clarification, PRHI said it holds the sole publishing rights for Four Stars of Destiny. It stressed that any copies currently circulating, whether print, digital, PDF or any other format, would constitute copyright infringement and could invite legal action.

Penguin Asserts Exclusive Publishing Rights

The publisher also released a guide explaining publishing stages, stating that an announced book, a pre-order listing and a published book are different. It said a book is considered published only when it is available for purchase through retail channels, reiterating its commitment to transparency.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has General MM Naravane's memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, been published?

No, the publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has clarified that the memoir has not yet been published. Announcing or pre-ordering a book is not the same as publication.

What is the publisher's stance on the circulation of memoir copies?

PRHI stated that any circulation of the book in print or digital form constitutes copyright infringement and could lead to legal action. They hold the sole publishing rights.

Is the Delhi Police investigating the memoir?

Yes, the Delhi Police are currently investigating the alleged illegal circulation of copies of the memoir.

What is the difference between announcing a book and publishing it?

A book is considered published only when it is available for purchase through retail channels. Announcing or pre-ordering a book are distinct stages prior to full publication.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
Penguin PM Modi : Rahul Gandhi Ex-Army Chief Naravane Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment Penguin Publishing House
