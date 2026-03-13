'Where Should Israel Supporters Go': Imran Pratapgarhi Slams Sambhal CO’s ‘Go To Iran’ Remark

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Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi has criticised remarks made by a police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, saying the language used during a peace committee meeting should promote harmony rather than appear threatening.

Reacting to the statement, the Congress leader said such meetings are meant to encourage peace and brotherhood.

“People who are protesting in support of Israel, where should they go then?” Pratapgarhi asked. “This is not the language of responsibility. In a peace committee meeting, the focus should be on peace and brotherhood, not threats.”

Political Reactions Over Officer’s Remarks

The controversy erupted after comments by Kuldeep Kumar during a peace committee meeting organised by the local administration to discuss law and order and public activities in the district.

Responding to the row, Manoj Tiwari said ideological differences and public demonstrations are part of the democratic process.

“There is no doubt that political supporters who back different ideologies come out on the streets,” Tiwari said. “In a country like ours, ideological battles happen as part of democracy, and that is a democratic process.”

Viral Video Sparks Debate

The issue gained traction after a video of the officer’s remarks from the meeting began circulating widely on social media.

In the video, Kumar is seen referring to international conflicts and warning against attempts to create tension in India over issues related to other countries.

He said that if someone feels strongly about supporting another country, they could go there and express that support directly.

“If someone is so concerned about the war, they can board a plane going to bring Indians back and go to Iran,” he said.

Administration’s Stand

The officer also made it clear that authorities would not allow anyone to disrupt public order by creating tensions in India over international issues.

Local officials said maintaining law and order remains the administration’s top priority and that all public activities must comply with established rules and regulations.

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