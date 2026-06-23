'Jor Ka Jhatka': Eknath Shinde Mocks Uddhav Thackeray After Sena (UBT) MPs Switch Sides

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shinde defended Speaker's decision for more comprehensive information.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has mocked the Shiv Sena (UBT) following a fresh split in the party, claiming the opposition had lost its “mental balance” after suffering a major setback. His remarks came a day after all six rebel Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction formally joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The comments also coincided with a protest by opposition legislators during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly over Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision to allow ministers to answer questions related to departments other than their own.

Fresh Political Blow

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, Shinde took a swipe at the opposition, saying it had received a “jor ka jhatka” (severe shock) and warning that “more shocks” were on the way. Although he did not directly name Shiv Sena (UBT), his comments were widely seen as a reference to Monday’s defection of six Lok Sabha MPs to his camp.

The Deputy Chief Minister also criticised opposition members for boycotting proceedings, accusing them of wasting valuable legislative time. According to Shinde, the opposition had run out of genuine public issues to raise and was instead engaging in “meaningless chatter”.

The walkout was staged by legislators from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) after they objected to Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision regarding ministerial replies in the House.

Also Read: 'More Explosions To Come': Shinde Sena Signals More UBT Defections; Targets BMC And MLAs

Opposition Objects

Opposition leaders argued that questions related to specific departments should only be answered by the concerned ministers or ministers of state. NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil demanded that the Speaker’s decision be withdrawn, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said the arrangement departed from established parliamentary practice. Congress leader Nitin Raut also claimed such a move had not occurred previously.

Defending the decision, Shinde said assigning ministers to answer questions ensured members received more comprehensive information. He stressed that attending the House and responding to legislators was a collective responsibility of the government.

“Whatever responsibility has been entrusted must be discharged,” he said, adding that both he and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regularly attend proceedings and respond to issues raised by members. He maintained that the opposition remained free to raise matters concerning the people of Maharashtra.

Also Read: 'Not One, But Six Tigers Here': Shinde Welcomes Rebel MPs Into Shiv Sena Camp