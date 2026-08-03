Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 August 2026:

Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video | WATCH A scuffle broke out at Pappu Yadav's Delhi press meet after a man confronted him over the Ram Temple skit. Videos showed clashes and a knife. The incident came a day after an FIR over the protest. Read More

Sheikh Hasina To Attend First Public Event In India Since Ouster: When And Where Is It? Sheikh Hasina will make her first public appearance in India since leaving Bangladesh, joining a virtual event in New Delhi on August 5 to discuss her future plans and possible return. Read More

'Pakistan Eroded India's Faith': India Envoy To US Vinay Kwatra Defends Indus Waters Treaty Freeze India's US envoy Kwatra defended keeping the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, saying Pakistan's terror, treaty obstruction and water mismanagement eroded trust, leaving India with little choice. Read More

14 Killed, Several Injured In Suicide Blast During Peace Rally In Pakistan's KPK 14 people were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber struck near a peace rally in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Read More

Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

WATCH: Lovlina Borgohain Stops CWG 2026 Celebration To Call Out Incomplete India Map India Map Controversy At CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain raised an objection after spotting an incomplete map of India at a Glasgow restaurant following her CWG 2026 silver medal. Here's what happened. Read More

India's rich cultural tapestry takes centre stage as Commonwealth baton heads to Ahmedabad Glasgow, Aug 3 (PTI): As the curtain came down on the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, India offered the world a vibrant invitation to Ahmedabad, blending ancient philosophy, contemporary artistry and cultural grandeur in a handover presentation that officially launched the journey towards the centenary edition of the Games in 203. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More