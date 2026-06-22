'Not One, But Six Tigers Here': Shinde Welcomes Rebel MPs Into Shiv Sena Camp

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New inductions strengthen his Shiv Sena faction significantly.

This move further weakens the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Defections highlight Shinde's expanding influence in Maharashtra politics.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hailed the induction of six rebel MPs into his Shiv Sena faction, describing them as "six tigers" in a show of strength that could further weaken the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). The development comes amid growing political turbulence in Maharashtra, where a series of defections from the opposition camp has intensified the battle for control of the Sena's political base.

'Six Tigers'

Addressing supporters, Shinde introduced six leaders who recently joined his camp and declared, "There is not one tiger here, but six tigers."

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "When I was CM, I behaved like a worker, and even today I work as a worker. I want to tell all these 6 MPs that they will also have to behave like common workers, and we will show respect for everyone with… pic.twitter.com/42RQPJmaNz — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

The leaders he referred to were Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Waghchaure, Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar. Their entry into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is being viewed as a significant political gain for the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

The statement was widely interpreted as a direct message to the opposition, particularly Shiv Sena (UBT), which has been grappling with a fresh round of defections. The term "tiger" carries special significance in Sena politics, having long been associated with the party's identity and legacy.

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Fresh Blow To UBT

The latest crossover comes at a sensitive time for Shiv Sena (UBT), which has already faced major organisational setbacks since the split in the party in 2022. The induction of multiple MPs into the Shinde camp has fuelled speculation about the future strength of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Reports suggest that the defections have sparked strong reactions within the opposition camp, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders accusing the ruling alliance of engineering a systematic effort to weaken their organisation.

For Shinde, however, the development serves as evidence of his faction's expanding influence. By publicly showcasing the newly inducted leaders, the Deputy Chief Minister sought to reinforce the message that his camp remains the dominant force within the Sena fold.

The political significance of the move is likely to reverberate in the months ahead as Maharashtra's rival factions continue their battle for organisational control, public support and electoral advantage ahead of future contests.

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