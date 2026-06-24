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HomeNewsDGCA Takes Action After Air India Flight Enters Pakistan Airspace

DGCA Takes Action After Air India Flight Enters Pakistan Airspace

An Air India flight briefly entered Pakistan airspace during an Amritsar approach, prompting DGCA action against crew and ATC officials.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 09:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India flight briefly entered Pakistani airspace on June 22.
  • Aircraft safely returned to Delhi; DGCA initiated formal investigation.
  • ATC, operating crew faced interim action for not reporting.

An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistani airspace while attempting to land on June 22, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The regulator said the incident occurred after the aircraft was placed in a holding pattern during a runway inspection triggered by a bird strike. During a radar-guided approach, the aircraft crossed into Pakistani airspace for a short period before corrective action was taken. The flight was later diverted to Delhi and landed safely, prompting an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Brief Airspace Breach

The incident involved Air India flight AI-479, which departed Delhi for Amritsar on the evening of June 22. According to the DGCA, the aircraft was unable to proceed with its scheduled landing after a bird strike led to a runway inspection at Amritsar Airport.

While being guided by air traffic controllers during the approach procedure, the aircraft briefly entered Pakistani airspace. The regulator said the situation was immediately communicated to Pakistan's Air Traffic Control authorities and coordinated through established protocols.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted back to Delhi, where it landed safely without any reported injuries or operational issues.

Also Read: Air India Flight Enters Pakistani Airspace, Returns After Warning

DGCA Orders Probe

The incident has attracted attention because Pakistan's airspace remains closed to Indian-registered aircraft under restrictions imposed in April 2025. Any unintended entry into Pakistani airspace is therefore likely to face heightened scrutiny.

In its statement, the DGCA confirmed that interim action has been taken against the concerned Air Traffic Controller at Amritsar and the operating crew for failing to report the incident. However, the regulator has not disclosed the specific nature of the action taken.

Authorities are now investigating the sequence of events that led to the brief airspace violation. The probe is expected to examine air traffic control procedures, communication protocols and operational decision-making during the aircraft's approach to Amritsar.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Shehbaz Under Umbrella While Iranian President Walks In Blazing Sun

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About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Air India Flight Pakistan
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