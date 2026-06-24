Air India Flight Enters Pakistani Airspace, Returns After Warning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flight returned to India, then landed safely after delay.

An Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Amritsar reportedly strayed into Pakistani airspace on the night of June 22 after suffering a technical malfunction that disrupted its navigation system. The incident involved flight AI-479, which is said to have entered Pakistan's restricted airspace before turning back towards India following a warning from Pakistani air traffic authorities. The development has drawn attention because Pakistan's airspace remains closed to Indian-registered aircraft amid ongoing tensions between the two countries. An investigation into the incident is currently under way.

Wrong Turn

According to reports, the aircraft departed Delhi at 9:18 pm, just three minutes behind schedule, and was expected to land in Amritsar at 10:30 pm. However, a technical issue allegedly affected the aircraft's navigation system, causing it to deviate from its designated route.

Pakistan has barred all Indian-registered civilian and military aircraft from using its airspace since April 2025, with the restriction repeatedly extended through Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs). The ban was still in force on the night of the incident.

As the aircraft entered the Lahore Flight Information Region, Pakistani air traffic controllers reportedly issued an immediate warning. Sources at Amritsar Airport said the aircraft travelled no more than around one-and-a-half miles inside Pakistani territory before the crew corrected its course and returned to Indian airspace.

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Delayed Landing

The aircraft's difficulties did not end after re-entering Indian airspace. By then, air traffic around Amritsar Airport had increased, preventing an immediate landing clearance.

The flight was required to remain airborne near Amritsar for some time before air traffic controllers directed it back to Delhi. The aircraft landed safely in the national capital and remained on the ground for approximately two hours.

After receiving clearance, the flight departed once again for Amritsar and eventually landed safely at around 2:20 am in the early hours of Tuesday. Passengers experienced a delay of roughly four hours as a result of the disruption.

Airport officials said holding aircraft in the air due to runway availability and traffic congestion is a routine operational procedure. However, in this case, the reported navigation failure and temporary route deviation are understood to be the primary reasons behind the prolonged delay. Authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the technical malfunction.

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