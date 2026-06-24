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HomeNewsWorldViral Video Shows Shehbaz Under Umbrella While Iranian President Walks In Blazing Sun

Viral Video Shows Shehbaz Under Umbrella While Iranian President Walks In Blazing Sun

A viral umbrella video from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's Islamabad visit has sparked online criticism of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 07:39 PM (IST)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Islamabad was intended to highlight 'growing cooperation' between Pakistan and Iran, with both countries pledging to strengthen ties in trade, agriculture, security and technology. During a series of high-level meetings, Tehran expressed interest in sourcing up to 60 per cent of its meat imports from Pakistan, while the two countries also agreed to enhance collaboration on 'counterterrorism' and cybersecurity. However, despite the significance of the discussions, a brief moment captured during the Iranian delegation's arrival has ended up dominating conversation online.

Umbrella Moment Sparks Backlash

Social media users have been mocking Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after a video from the reception ceremony at Islamabad's Nur Khan Airbase went viral. The footage appears to show Sharif walking under an umbrella while Iranian President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi walk beside him in the scorching heat without any cover.

The clip quickly spread across social medias, with many users questioning why visiting dignitaries were left exposed to the sun while the host appeared shielded. 

Also Read: Iran's President Pezeshkian Lands In Pakistan Amid Ongoing Peace Negotiations With US

Diplomatic Push Gains Momentum

During talks in Islamabad, President Pezeshkian also met Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss regional stability and economic cooperation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi joined the delegation amid heightened security.

The visit marks Pezeshkian’s first trip abroad since the conflict erupted on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military action against Iran. Officials from both countries are currently engaged in a 60-day diplomatic process designed to produce a permanent settlement.

Among the preliminary agreements reached during negotiations in Switzerland was the creation of a “de-confliction cell” intended to address clashes in Lebanon involving Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Also Read: 'Nobody Has F***ing Given Me...': Trump Clashed With Commerce Secretary Over India Tariffs

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehbaz Sharif Iran Deal Pakistan Masoud Pezeshkian Abbas Araghchi
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