Delhi Records ‘Moderate’ Air Quality, Temperature Stays Below 20°C For Third Day

HomeNewsDelhi Records ‘Moderate’ Air Quality, Temperature Stays Below 20°C For Third Day

At 9 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded in the "moderate" category at 162, which was a slight improvement from the 24- hour air quality index of 199 recorded on Saturday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Delhi is witnessing a gradual rise in the air pollution levels amid a drop in temperatures in the national capital, where the air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category.

The city saw a low of 19.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius and on Friday, recorded its first temperature drop below the 20-degree Celsius-mark for the 2025-26 winter season, with a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 79 per cent.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe". 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Weather IMD Air Quality DELHI
Embed widget