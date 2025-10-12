Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Woman Raped After Being Lured To Vrindavan For Private Darshan Of Premanand Maharaj

Woman Raped After Being Lured To Vrindavan For Private Darshan Of Premanand Maharaj

After calling the woman to Vrinadavan, the accused took her to a guesthouse where he allegedly spiked her tea with a sedative.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A woman has alleged that she was raped by a man who promised her a special darsha of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Mathura. The woman in her complaint alleged that the man contacted her on Instagram and called her to Vrindavan from Agra if she wanted the darshan of Premanand Maharaj, who is often visited by celebrities.

The police have registered a case, arrested the accused, and presented him before the court, while investigations are ongoing, as per a report by NDTV India.

After calling the woman to Vrinadavan, the accused took her to a guesthouse where he allegedly spiked her tea with a sedative. When she fell unconscious, he allegedly raped her. Based on her complaint, Vrindavan police registered a case against the accused, identified as Sundaram Rajput, a resident of Vrindavan.

SP City Rajiv Kumar Singh, according to the report, said that the victim submitted a written complaint at Vrindavan Kotwali. The officer said the woman had alleged that the accused, a local resident, had administered a sedative and assaulted her. Considering the seriousness of the case, the accused was arrested and presented before the court. Investigations into the incident are currently underway.

Who Is Premanand Maharaj? 

Premanand Maharaj has become a prominent figure among devotees seeking insight into Hindu scriptures, meditation practices, and ethical living. His ashram and associated activities attract visitors from across India, highlighting his influence in the spiritual and cultural landscape of the region.

Over the years, celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and B Prak have been known to visit his ashram in Vrindavan to seek blessings, spiritual counsel, and participate in religious ceremonies.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Premanand Maharaj Darshan Premanand Maharaj Private Darshan Woman Rape Vrindavan Mathura Agra News
