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HomeNewsDelhi Police Bust Pakistan-Backed Lashkar Terror Network, Key Handler Identified

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Backed Lashkar Terror Network, Key Handler Identified

Delhi Police expose Shabbir Lone’s handler Samama, a Pakistan-based Lashkar operative involved in cross-border coordination and recruitment networks.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
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Delhi Police’s Special Cell has uncovered a Pakistan-backed terror network following the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, exposing cross-border coordination and recruitment efforts. Officials said the accused was being remotely handled by key operatives based in Pakistan, highlighting an organised structure operating through digital platforms. The development sheds light on how terror groups continue to target and radicalise individuals within India, with handlers maintaining constant communication from across the border as part of a wider network.

Network Exposed

During a press briefing, Delhi Police said the arrested operative was in regular contact with two handlers identified as Samama alias Babar and Abu Huzaifa. Both are believed to be operating from Pakistan and guiding activities on the ground.

Investigators revealed that Samama, also known as Ghulam Abbas, has long been on the radar of Indian agencies. He is suspected to play a central role in coordinating operations and recruiting individuals through social media and encrypted messaging platforms. Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier announced a bounty on him, reflecting his importance within the network.

Pakistan Link

According to intelligence inputs, Samama is originally from Sahiwal district in Pakistan and is currently believed to be operating from a Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked safe house in Islamabad. The location is suspected to function as a command centre for planning and directing activities.

Sources also indicate that another senior Lashkar commander, Huzaifa Bakkarwal, is based at the same facility, pointing to a structured and well-established presence. The findings raise concerns about the continued operation of such networks from Pakistani territory.

Rise Within Lashkar

Samama reportedly joined Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2011 and rose to become a key handler within a few years. He is believed to have close links with senior leadership figures and plays an active role in recruitment and coordination.

Officials say the latest revelations highlight ongoing challenges in tackling cross-border terrorism and underline the need for sustained vigilance against networks that use both physical and digital means to operate.

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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
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Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistan Lashkar -e- Taiba Pak Terror Exposed
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