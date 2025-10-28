Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Areas

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cyclone Montha has begun making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that the severe cyclonic storm will cross between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, within the next few hours. Packing winds of 90-100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph, the cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall across 39 constituencies. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to provide immediate assistance, as the IMD cautioned of potential damage to paddy and vegetable crops in low-lying areas.

In response to the severe weather threat, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also instructed ministers, MPs, and MLAs to remain on high alert and provide immediate assistance to those affected by heavy rainfall and flooding across 39 constituencies. Emergency teams have been placed on standby, and district administrations have been asked to ensure safe evacuation where required.

The IMD has cautioned that Cyclone Montha is likely to cause significant damage to standing paddy and vegetable crops in low-lying and inundated regions. Farmers have been urged to drain excess water from their fields wherever possible to prevent further agricultural losses. Coastal residents have also been advised to stay indoors, avoid venturing into open areas, and closely monitor official weather updates for the latest safety instructions.

Officials have warned that strong winds and torrential rain could disrupt power lines, communication networks, and road connectivity in certain areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve, as rough waves and storm surges may pose life-threatening risks along the coast.

The IMD continues to track the cyclone’s path closely, with frequent advisories being issued to help authorities and the public stay prepared. People have been urged to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with local administration efforts to minimise damage and ensure timely relief operations once Cyclone Montha fully crosses the coast.