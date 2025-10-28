Cyclone Montha Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal; Odisha Urges Visitors To Defer Coastal Visits

As Cyclonic Storm Montha gathers strength over the west-central Bay of Bengal, Odisha Tourism has issued a travel advisory urging tourists and locals to postpone trips to the state’s coastal regions until the end of October. The warning follows forecasts of heavy rainfall, high-velocity winds, and possible disruptions to transport and communication networks.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, packing wind speeds of up to 90–100 kmph. After landfall, the system is likely to weaken slightly as it moves northwards towards Odisha, IMD Director General Dr M Mohapatra told NDTV.

Several coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh are already experiencing intense rain and gusty winds as the cyclone advances. The IMD has placed both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on high alert, urging residents and travellers to remain vigilant and follow official advisories.

Odisha Tourism Issues Public Advisory

In a post shared on its official Instagram handle, Odisha Tourism appealed to travellers to avoid coastal and cyclone-prone areas between 28 and 31 October.

“Attention, travellers. Due to the developing Cyclonic Storm ‘Montha’ over the Bay of Bengal, we urge all tourists and the general public to exercise caution while planning your travels to coastal Odisha,” the advisory stated.

The department also cautioned that adverse weather could lead to temporary suspension of bus, train, and flight services. Travellers have been advised to stay updated on official announcements before planning or resuming travel.

Safety Precautions for Tourists and Locals

Those currently in coastal Odisha have been advised to remain indoors during heavy rain and strong winds. Tourists have been urged to keep mobile phones fully charged, save key helpline numbers for the police and district administration, and move to designated shelters if instructed by authorities.

Officials have further appealed to the public to stay away from beaches, avoid water-based activities, and refrain from unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve.

With Cyclone Montha intensifying, disaster management teams in both states are on standby, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.