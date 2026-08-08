25-Year-Old Delivery Boy Assaulted With Wooden Stick In Bengaluru, 5 Booked

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old delivery boy was allegedly abused and assaulted with a wooden stick by a group of unidentified persons here early Saturday, police said.

The victim was identified as Basavaraj. He is pursuing his education and also works for a quick-commerce delivery platform, they said.

The incident occurred at around 4.40 am when, after delivering an order, he was travelling from 4th Phase in Yelahanka New Town towards Santhosh Nagar, police said.

According to the FIR, while he was travelling on the road, some girls who were walking there allegedly abused him. He then approached them and told them that he did not know Hindi, asking them to tell him in Kannada why they were abusing him.

In his complaint, he alleged that the girls abused him, pulled his cap and attempted to assault him.

He then called the police helpline 112 and also telephoned an acquaintance, Ashok.

"The girls who had stopped him allegedly called some boys to the spot. Subsequently, about four to five boys and girls together allegedly assaulted him with their hands and a wooden stick lying on the road, hitting him on his back, head and nose and causing bleeding injuries," the FIR stated.

When Ashok arrived to intervene and rescue him, he too was allegedly hit on the head. The accused allegedly abused them using filthy language and threatened them, saying that they would not be spared, the complainant further alleged.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered at Yelahanka New Town Police Station against unidentified persons under Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)