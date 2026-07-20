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English NewsNewsCockroach Janata Party Raises Three Key Demands Before JP Nadda

Cockroach Janata Party Raises Three Key Demands Before JP Nadda

CJP submitted three demands to JP Nadda over the alleged NEET leak, with Nadda assuring the delegation he would discuss them internally.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
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  • They also sought Rs 1 crore compensation for student suicide families.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives on Monday met JP Nadda and submitted a written memorandum outlining three key demands linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the ongoing protest in Delhi. The party said Nadda assured them that the demands would be discussed "internally" with the leadership, even as demonstrations continued in the national capital with protesters seeking accountability from the Centre over examination irregularities.

Three Demands Submitted

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met JP Nadda at his residence. According to the party, the meeting lasted around 10 minutes.

In a post on X, Das said the delegation handed over a written letter detailing the party's demands and that Nadda assured them he would take up the matter with the leadership. 

Ranka later said Nadda had sought time to consult the party leadership on the demands, which include the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Leaves To Meet JP Nadda After Govt's Call

The demands come amid the CJP's "Sansad Chalo" protest, which saw supporters marching towards Parliament to press for action over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination-related irregularities, including concerns surrounding the CBSE Class 12 examinations.

Police deployed personnel across central Delhi to prevent protesters from reaching Parliament, while security remained heightened throughout the day. 

Also Read: CJP Clarifies Dipke Not Detained; Huge Crowd Remains Outside Kerala House

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Parliament Protest Cockroach Janata Party Abhijit Dipke
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