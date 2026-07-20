CJP Clarifies Dipke Not Detained; Huge Crowd Remains Outside Kerala House

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday clarified that its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has neither been detained nor arrested by Delhi Police, withdrawing its earlier claim that he had been taken into custody. The clarification came even as a massive crowd of protesters remained gathered outside Kerala House following the party's 'Sansad Chalo' march.

CJP Withdraws Earlier Claim

Earlier in the day, CJP member Saurav Das had claimed that Dipke had been picked up by Delhi Police during the protest march towards Parliament. Police sources, however, denied that Dipke was in custody.

The party later issued a clarification, stating that Dipke had neither been detained nor arrested.

Das also claimed that CJP representatives held a 10-minute meeting with BJP president JP Nadda, although there was no official confirmation of the meeting.

Also Read: Will Burn Indian Parliament Like Nepal: CJP Protesters Threaten Vandalism

Heavy Security Outside Parliament

The CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march witnessed high drama as thousands of protesters attempted to move towards Parliament, prompting a massive security deployment across central Delhi.

Police stopped demonstrators from advancing, fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, and several protesters alleged that a lathi-charge was carried out. Authorities also detained a number of students during the demonstration.

Some protesters were seen climbing onto a Delhi Police vehicle as tensions briefly escalated.

Despite the police action and heightened security, a large number of CJP supporters continued to remain assembled outside Kerala House, where heavy police deployment was maintained to prevent further movement towards Parliament.

Also Read: Dharmendra Pratap Meets Amit Shah As CJP Protest Intensifies; Party Leaders Head To Meet Nadda