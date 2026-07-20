Cockroach Janta Party Leaves To Meet JP Nadda After Govt's Call

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders on Monday said they were on their way to meet Union Minister JP Nadda after the Centre initiated contact with the party ahead of its proposed march to Parliament.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said he and fellow spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were heading to meet Nadda following the government's outreach earlier in the day.

"It's 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks this morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!" Das wrote.