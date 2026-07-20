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English NewsNewsIndiaCockroach Janta Party Leaves To Meet JP Nadda After Govt's Call

Cockroach Janta Party Leaves To Meet JP Nadda After Govt's Call

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said he and fellow spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were heading to meet Nadda following the government's outreach earlier in the day.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 12:18 PM (IST)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders on Monday said they were on their way to meet Union Minister JP Nadda after the Centre initiated contact with the party ahead of its proposed march to Parliament.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said he and fellow spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were heading to meet Nadda following the government's outreach earlier in the day.

"It's 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks this morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!" Das wrote.

Before You Go

Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens Amid Opposition Offensive From Streets to Parliament

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar JP Nadda Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest
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