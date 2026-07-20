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Cockroach Janta Party Leaves To Meet JP Nadda After Govt's Call
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said he and fellow spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were heading to meet Nadda following the government's outreach earlier in the day.
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