Clashes Erupt In Assam; RAF Deployed, Internet Suspended

Clashes allegedly between members of the Bodo and Adivasi communities broke out in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday, a day after mob violence left one person dead, prompting authorities to deploy the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and temporarily suspend mobile internet services in two districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the administration was prepared to deploy the Army if required, while RAF personnel were already on the ground to prevent further escalation. Mobile data services were suspended in Kokrajhar and neighbouring Chirang, with the state government citing the risk of inflammatory content and rumours being circulated online. The chief minister appealed for calm and urged political parties and civil society groups to cooperate in restoring normalcy.

Violence Triggered By Monday Night Incident

According to a home department official, tensions began late Monday night when a vehicle carrying three Bodo men allegedly hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon police outpost in the Kokrajhar police station area. The three men were allegedly assaulted by Adivasi villagers, the vehicle was torched, and one person died in the incident.

On Tuesday, the situation deteriorated further as groups from both communities blocked the National Highway near Karigaon, burnt tyres, and allegedly set fire to a few houses. A government office was also set ablaze and the Karigaon police outpost was attacked, the official said.

Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Several people, including police personnel, were injured during the clashes. The Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and senior officers rushed to Kokrajhar to supervise the response.

Internet Shutdown, Army Standby

Sarma, who is currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum meeting, said he was in constant touch with senior officials and the district administration. Authorities said the RAF had been deployed to contain the situation and prevent a further breakdown of law and order.

The home department ordered suspension of mobile internet/data services in Kokrajhar and Chirang until further instructions, citing apprehensions that social media could be used to spread provocative messages. Voice calls and fixed-line broadband services will remain functional.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary described the situation as “serious” and appealed for restraint, saying protests must remain democratic and non-violent.