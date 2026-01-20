Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsClashes Erupt In Assam; RAF Deployed, Internet Suspended

Clashes Erupt In Assam; RAF Deployed, Internet Suspended

The home department ordered suspension of mobile internet/data services in Kokrajhar and Chirang until further instructions, citing apprehensions that social media could be used to spread rumours.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Clashes allegedly between members of the Bodo and Adivasi communities broke out in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday, a day after mob violence left one person dead, prompting authorities to deploy the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and temporarily suspend mobile internet services in two districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the administration was prepared to deploy the Army if required, while RAF personnel were already on the ground to prevent further escalation. Mobile data services were suspended in Kokrajhar and neighbouring Chirang, with the state government citing the risk of inflammatory content and rumours being circulated online. The chief minister appealed for calm and urged political parties and civil society groups to cooperate in restoring normalcy.

Violence Triggered By Monday Night Incident

According to a home department official, tensions began late Monday night when a vehicle carrying three Bodo men allegedly hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon police outpost in the Kokrajhar police station area. The three men were allegedly assaulted by Adivasi villagers, the vehicle was torched, and one person died in the incident.

On Tuesday, the situation deteriorated further as groups from both communities blocked the National Highway near Karigaon, burnt tyres, and allegedly set fire to a few houses. A government office was also set ablaze and the Karigaon police outpost was attacked, the official said.

Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Several people, including police personnel, were injured during the clashes. The Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and senior officers rushed to Kokrajhar to supervise the response.

Internet Shutdown, Army Standby

Sarma, who is currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum meeting, said he was in constant touch with senior officials and the district administration. Authorities said the RAF had been deployed to contain the situation and prevent a further breakdown of law and order.

The home department ordered suspension of mobile internet/data services in Kokrajhar and Chirang until further instructions, citing apprehensions that social media could be used to spread provocative messages. Voice calls and fixed-line broadband services will remain functional.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary described the situation as “serious” and appealed for restraint, saying protests must remain democratic and non-violent.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam Violence Assam Internet Suspended
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India@2047 Youth Conclave |'BJP Is My Way Or Highway, Trying To Capture Institutions': Pilot
India@2047 Youth Conclave |'BJP Is My Way Or Highway, Trying To Capture Institutions': Pilot
News
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
News
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
News
'Sufficient Flights, Enough Crew': IndiGo Assures DGCA No Major Flight Cancellations After February 10
'Sufficient Flights, Enough Crew': IndiGo Assures DGCA No Major Flight Cancellations After February 10
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget