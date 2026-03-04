Chhattisgarh Man Kills Father With Axe, Dumps Body, Then Orders Biryani

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur town in Surguja district for allegedly murdering his father after a heated argument over alcohol consumption, police said.

The accused, identified as Prabhat Kerketta, is alleged to have attacked his father, Paras Kerketta (50), late Monday night following a dispute inside their home. Authorities said the confrontation escalated after the father objected to his son’s drinking habits.

Heated Argument Turns Fatal

According to investigators, tensions flared during the argument, culminating in a violent assault.

An angry Prabhat then picked up an axe kept inside the house and struck his father multiple times on the head, killing him on the spot.

Police said the incident unfolded quickly, leaving little chance for intervention. Neighbours later told officers they had heard raised voices coming from the house that night but did not immediately suspect the severity of the altercation.

Body Dumped In Water Tank

After confirming his father was dead, Prabhat allegedly dragged the body and dumped it in a small water tank near the house. He then walked to a nearby shop, ordered biryani, ate it, and then returned to his house to sleep.

The following morning, neighbours grew concerned when they did not see Paras step out of the house as usual.

Neighbours, who had heard the altercation, alerted the police on Tuesday when they did not see Paras leave the house in the morning.

Responding officers reached the spot and began questioning Prabhat. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed, claiming the act was committed in a moment of anger. He has since been taken into custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

Similar Case Reported In Lucknow

In a separate incident last month, police in Lucknow arrested a young man accused of killing his father following a dispute linked to academic expectations. The crime took place on February 20 at their residence in Ashiyana’s Sector L.

Officials said the father, Manvendra Singh (50), had encouraged his son to focus on clearing the NEET medical entrance examination, which allegedly triggered a confrontation. After the incident, the accused attempted to divert suspicion by filing a missing person complaint and informing neighbours that his father had travelled to Delhi.

However, inconsistencies in his statements raised red flags. Investigators later uncovered evidence confirming the crime. The case sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood and underscored the emotional strain that domestic conflicts — whether over addiction or academic pressure — can place on families.