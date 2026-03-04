Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaChhattisgarh Man Kills Father With Axe, Dumps Body, Then Orders Biryani

Chhattisgarh Man Kills Father With Axe, Dumps Body, Then Orders Biryani

Man in Chhattisgarh kills father after alcohol dispute, dumps body in tank, eats biryani in the wake of a similar patricide case in Lucknow.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur town in Surguja district for allegedly murdering his father after a heated argument over alcohol consumption, police said.

The accused, identified as Prabhat Kerketta, is alleged to have attacked his father, Paras Kerketta (50), late Monday night following a dispute inside their home. Authorities said the confrontation escalated after the father objected to his son’s drinking habits.

Heated Argument Turns Fatal

According to investigators, tensions flared during the argument, culminating in a violent assault.

An angry Prabhat then picked up an axe kept inside the house and struck his father multiple times on the head, killing him on the spot.

Police said the incident unfolded quickly, leaving little chance for intervention. Neighbours later told officers they had heard raised voices coming from the house that night but did not immediately suspect the severity of the altercation.

Body Dumped In Water Tank

After confirming his father was dead, Prabhat allegedly dragged the body and dumped it in a small water tank near the house. He then walked to a nearby shop, ordered biryani, ate it, and then returned to his house to sleep.

The following morning, neighbours grew concerned when they did not see Paras step out of the house as usual.

Neighbours, who had heard the altercation, alerted the police on Tuesday when they did not see Paras leave the house in the morning.

Responding officers reached the spot and began questioning Prabhat. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed, claiming the act was committed in a moment of anger. He has since been taken into custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

Similar Case Reported In Lucknow

In a separate incident last month, police in Lucknow arrested a young man accused of killing his father following a dispute linked to academic expectations. The crime took place on February 20 at their residence in Ashiyana’s Sector L.

Officials said the father, Manvendra Singh (50), had encouraged his son to focus on clearing the NEET medical entrance examination, which allegedly triggered a confrontation. After the incident, the accused attempted to divert suspicion by filing a missing person complaint and informing neighbours that his father had travelled to Delhi.

However, inconsistencies in his statements raised red flags. Investigators later uncovered evidence confirming the crime. The case sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood and underscored the emotional strain that domestic conflicts — whether over addiction or academic pressure — can place on families.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the arrest of the 25-year-old man in Ambikapur?

He was arrested for allegedly murdering his father after a heated argument over his drinking habits.

How did the fatal altercation escalate?

The argument intensified after the father objected to his son's drinking, leading the son to grab an axe.

What did the accused do after the murder?

He allegedly dumped his father's body in a water tank, ordered and ate biryani, and then returned home to sleep.

How was the crime discovered?

Concerned neighbors alerted the police when the father did not emerge from the house the following morning.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
CHHATTISGARH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Chhattisgarh Man Kills Father With Axe, Dumps Body, Then Orders Biryani
Chhattisgarh Man Kills Father With Axe, Dumps Body, Then Orders Biryani
India
Lunar Eclipse Visible Across India; ‘Blood Moon’ Lights Up The Sky
Lunar Eclipse Visible Across India; ‘Blood Moon’ Lights Up The Sky
India
Tatkal Booking New Rules: Railways Introduces Stricter Checks- All You Need To Know
Tatkal Booking New Rules: Railways Introduces Stricter Checks- All You Need To Know
India
BJP Names Nominees From Six States For March 16 Rajya Sabha Elections
BJP Names Nominees From Six States For March 16 Rajya Sabha Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget