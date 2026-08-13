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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 13 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 August 2026:

  1. Air India Phuket-Delhi Pilot Who Tested Positive For Drugs Was On Sleep Medication: Report

    The pilot also raised concerns about the impact of his rostered duties on the amount of daytime rest available to him. Read More

  2. China Says Border With India ‘Generally Stable’ Amid Reports Of Fresh Tensions

    China says the India border is “generally stable” amid reports of fresh tensions in Arunachal Pradesh and rejects India’s move to rename 27 places. Read More

  3. Lok Sabha Probe Panel Finds Ex-Judge Yashwant Varma Guilty In Cash-At-Home Case

    Justice Yashwant Varma Found Guilty: A Lok Sabha-appointed inquiry committee has found former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma guilty of misconduct. Read More

  4. ‘Praise Be To Allah!’: Trump Claims US Has ‘Total Control’ Of Strait Of Hormuz

    US President Donald Trump claims America has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, calling the naval blockade a “wall of steel” and Iran powerless. Read More

  5. OPINION | Nolan’s Helen Of Troy: Artistic Liberty Or Tokenism?

    Artistic liberty in cinema must be meaningful, not cosmetic, as Nolan’s portrayal of Helen of Troy raises questions over casting, representation and creative conviction. Read More

  6. ‘You Make Dance Videos, You Deserve This’: Bhadohi Cop Dismisses Content Creator’s Harassment Complaint; Suspended

    A content creator who approached the police to report alleged harassment was turned away by a sub-inspector, who told her that since she makes dance videos, the treatment she received was justified. Read More

  7. CWG Gold Medallist Asmita Dey Felicitated In Tripura

    Asmita Dey also received a Rs 10 lakh cheque after her dramatic golden-score win over Canada’s Heidi Quach to claim the women’s 48kg gold in Glasgow. Read More

  8. Big Blow For Indian Table Tennis: Sports Ministry Suspends TTFI Over Governance Failures

    The Sports Ministry has suspended TTFI recognition over governance deficiencies and asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to run table tennis. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. ‘Issue Needs To Be Put To An End’: Bombay HC On Vijay Mallya Asset Row

    Senior advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Mallya, told the court that the petition was filed in 2020 when settlement discussions were underway and sought protection for certain assets. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians

Published at : 13 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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