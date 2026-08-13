Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 August 2026:

Air India Phuket-Delhi Pilot Who Tested Positive For Drugs Was On Sleep Medication: Report The pilot also raised concerns about the impact of his rostered duties on the amount of daytime rest available to him. Read More

China Says Border With India ‘Generally Stable’ Amid Reports Of Fresh Tensions China says the India border is “generally stable” amid reports of fresh tensions in Arunachal Pradesh and rejects India’s move to rename 27 places. Read More

Lok Sabha Probe Panel Finds Ex-Judge Yashwant Varma Guilty In Cash-At-Home Case Justice Yashwant Varma Found Guilty: A Lok Sabha-appointed inquiry committee has found former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma guilty of misconduct. Read More

‘Praise Be To Allah!’: Trump Claims US Has ‘Total Control’ Of Strait Of Hormuz US President Donald Trump claims America has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, calling the naval blockade a “wall of steel” and Iran powerless. Read More

OPINION | Nolan’s Helen Of Troy: Artistic Liberty Or Tokenism? Artistic liberty in cinema must be meaningful, not cosmetic, as Nolan’s portrayal of Helen of Troy raises questions over casting, representation and creative conviction. Read More

‘You Make Dance Videos, You Deserve This’: Bhadohi Cop Dismisses Content Creator’s Harassment Complaint; Suspended A content creator who approached the police to report alleged harassment was turned away by a sub-inspector, who told her that since she makes dance videos, the treatment she received was justified. Read More

CWG Gold Medallist Asmita Dey Felicitated In Tripura Asmita Dey also received a Rs 10 lakh cheque after her dramatic golden-score win over Canada’s Heidi Quach to claim the women’s 48kg gold in Glasgow. Read More

Big Blow For Indian Table Tennis: Sports Ministry Suspends TTFI Over Governance Failures The Sports Ministry has suspended TTFI recognition over governance deficiencies and asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to run table tennis. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More