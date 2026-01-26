Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Centre Panel's View Of Sanskrit As India's Language Binder, Sparks Academic Clash

Centre Panel's View Of Sanskrit As India's Language Binder, Sparks Academic Clash

Govt panel’s Sanskrit-unity claim sparks debate as linguists reject idea of a single Indian language family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 11:56 AM (IST)

A recent publication by a Union government panel has generated widespread discussion in academic and linguistic circles. The report suggests that India's diverse linguistic landscape shares cultural and civilisational links through Sanskrit, framing the country’s many languages as part of a broader unified family. The Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, set up by the Ministry of Education in 2021, outlines this perspective in its multi-volume work titled Bharatiya Bhasha Pariwar. 

The committee highlights concepts such as shared cultural values and ancient literary traditions, connecting them to Sanskrit texts ranging from the Vedas to the major epics. It also describes Tamil as having significant historical interaction with Sanskrit, particularly in relation to grammar and literary practices. 

Long-Standing Language Classifications 

For decades, linguists and researchers have grouped Indian languages into four major families based on structure, vocabulary, phonetics and historical evolution: Indo-Aryan, Dravidian, Austro-Asiatic and Tibeto-Burman. Some researchers additionally classify Tai-Kadai languages of Arunachal Pradesh and the Great Andamanese languages as separate families. These classifications derive from international linguistic methodologies widely used across comparative language studies. 

The Samiti’s framework challenges these established models, proposing that India’s languages are connected through cultural and civilisational cohesion rather than purely linguistic lineage. The publication frames this cohesion as a unifying thread present across regions, communities and historical texts. 

Academic and Scientific Debate 

The panel’s interpretation has prompted debate among scholars in linguistics, anthropology, and genetics. While historical research acknowledges centuries of cultural interaction among language communities in the subcontinent, scientific studies also document significant diversity in linguistic roots, migration patterns, and language evolution. 

Some genetic and anthropological research indicates that different language families in India emerged through multiple historical migration waves and interactions across regions, suggesting diverse origins rather than a singular linguistic source. Other studies highlight instances of linguistic convergence, language borrowing, and cultural exchange without implying complete genealogical linkage. 

Research Approach Under Review 

The publication’s approach to linguistic structure has also drawn scrutiny within the academic community, including its suggestions regarding sentence construction and shared grammar patterns. Scholars have noted that similarities across languages may arise from universal linguistic tendencies rather than from belonging to a single family. 

The broader debate continues as experts evaluate both the committee’s framework and the methodologies applied. The panel’s chairman has not publicly responded to questions raised regarding the publication or its classification model. 

(This report is based on information compiled from various media sources and published reports. The views and assertions cited belong to the respective sources and do not represent the position of ABP Live.)

ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanskrit India News
