On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Central Railway headquarters hosted a grand flag-hoisting ceremony. General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta unfurled the national flag and extended warm greetings to railway employees, their families, and millions of passengers. The event highlighted the historic achievements, infrastructure upgrades, and ongoing commitment to passenger safety across Central Railway.

Historic Journey And Expansive Network

GM Gupta recalled that Central Railway began its journey on 16 April 1853 with India’s first 33-kilometre rail line. Today, the network spans 4,353 route kilometres, connecting 499 railway stations across five divisions. He highlighted that the Mumbai suburban network is India’s busiest, serving over 4 million passengers daily via 1,820 EMU local trains.

14 AC Local Trains On Harbour Line

To enhance passenger comfort, 14 conventional local trains on the Harbour Line have been upgraded to air-conditioned EMU services, bringing the total number of AC EMU trains in Central Railway to 94. GM Gupta called this a moment of pride for the organisation and reiterated the focus on passenger convenience and modern services.

Awards, Safety, And Infrastructure Achievements

Central Railway was recently honoured with five individual awards and five efficiency shields at the 70th Exceptional Railway Services Awards 2025. Areas recognised included civil engineering, bridge maintenance, signaling, and material management.

Emphasising safety as the highest priority, GM Gupta noted a significant reduction in rail accidents, with no major accidents reported in the current fiscal year up to December 2025. 109 railway employees were awarded the GM Safety Award for exemplary performance.

Infrastructure improvements included the inauguration of 13 foot-over bridges, 35 road-over bridges, and 58 road-under bridges, elimination of 19 level crossings, and extensive repairs across 210 bridges.

Technological Upgrades And New Developments

GM Gupta shared that 171 locomotives have been equipped with the Kavach system to enhance operational safety. Automatic block signaling over 86.22 km and electronic interlocking at 28 stations have increased section capacity.

New railway lines, such as the Ahilyanagar–Beed section in Pune Division, will improve passenger, industrial, and agricultural transport. Additional progress includes new stations, Amrit Station projects, Bharat Gaurav trains, solar energy initiatives, and improved freight services.

Appreciation For Railway Staff

Concluding the ceremony, GM Gupta commended railway staff for their dedication, discipline, and teamwork. He encouraged employees to continue serving passengers with courtesy, responsibility, and commitment, ensuring Central Railway remains a pivotal contributor to India’s rail sector.