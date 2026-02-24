Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
British Airways Boeing 787 Makes Emergency Landing In Nagpur

British Airways Boeing 787 Makes Emergency Landing In Nagpur

British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur; all 169 passengers safe, sent to Hyderabad later.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)

A British Airways Boeing 787 aircraft made an emergency landing at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur after developing a technical snag mid-journey. 

The flight was en route from London to Hyderabad when the issue was reported, prompting authorities to divert the aircraft to Nagpur as a precautionary measure. 

According to available information, the aircraft experienced a technical problem during the flight. As a result, the crew decided to carry out an emergency landing at Nagpur airport to ensure passenger safety. 

The plane landed safely at around 5:30 am. 

Weather Also Affected Hyderabad Landing 

Reports indicate that the aircraft was not granted permission to land in Hyderabad due to adverse weather conditions. This further contributed to the decision to divert and land the flight in Nagpur. 

169 Passengers Safe, Alternate Arrangements Made 

There were a total of 169 passengers onboard the flight. All passengers were reported safe following the landing. 

Authorities later arranged for the passengers to be sent to Hyderabad on another flight. 

The situation was handled without any reported injuries or safety incidents. 

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
