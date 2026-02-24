Major Mishap Averted In Andaman & Nicobar As Pawan Hans Helicopter Makes Emergency Sea Landing

A major accident was averted in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday after a Pawan Hans helicopter developed a technical snag shortly after take-off, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in the sea. Fortunately, all those on board are safe, and no injuries have been reported.

The helicopter was en route from Port Blair to Mayabander with seven people on board. According to a spokesperson of Pawan Hans, the incident occurred at around 9:30 am. The aircraft had taken off from Port Blair carrying two crew members and five passengers when the technical issue was detected, prompting immediate precautionary action.

(This is a developing copy)