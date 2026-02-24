Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMajor Mishap Averted In Andaman & Nicobar As Pawan Hans Helicopter Makes Emergency Sea Landing

Major Mishap Averted In Andaman & Nicobar As Pawan Hans Helicopter Makes Emergency Sea Landing

The aircraft had taken off from Port Blair carrying two crew members and five passengers when the technical issue was detected.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 12:36 PM (IST)

A major accident was averted in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday after a Pawan Hans helicopter developed a technical snag shortly after take-off, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in the sea. Fortunately, all those on board are safe, and no injuries have been reported.

The helicopter was en route from Port Blair to Mayabander with seven people on board. According to a spokesperson of Pawan Hans, the incident occurred at around 9:30 am. The aircraft had taken off from Port Blair carrying two crew members and five passengers when the technical issue was detected, prompting immediate precautionary action.

 

(This is a developing copy)

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Pawan Hans Pawan Hans Emergency Landing Pawan Hans Live Updates
