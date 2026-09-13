BRICS Summit: Key Takeaways From New Delhi Declaration

Leaders of the 11-member BRICS bloc adopted the New Delhi Declaration on Saturday, reaching consensus despite divisions over the wars in Iran and Ukraine. The declaration called for restraint in the Middle East, criticised unilateral trade measures and backed a more multipolar global order. However, the statement avoided naming the US, Israel, Iran or Gulf states directly, reflecting the challenge of maintaining unity among countries with competing interests.

Iran War

BRICS leaders expressed deep concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East and called for maximum restraint.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the conflict did not serve the interests of the international community and called for a political settlement and a lasting ceasefire.

The declaration also raised concerns over attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities protected by International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

Ukraine Conflict

On the Russia-Ukraine war, BRICS leaders called for disputes to be resolved through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy, without directly mentioning Ukraine.

The bloc also opposed unilateral sanctions that were not authorised by the UN Security Council. The position was significant for Russia, which continued to face extensive Western sanctions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Modi and Xi had offered to help facilitate peace talks on Ukraine, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed their readiness.

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Palestine Backing

The declaration took a stronger position on Palestine, expressing firm opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians and attempts to alter the geography or demography of the occupied Palestinian territory.

BRICS called for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza, unhindered humanitarian aid, support for UNRWA and full UN membership for Palestine. It also reaffirmed support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Tariffs And Trade

BRICS criticised unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort global trade.

The bloc called for greater cooperation to protect trade, supply chains, energy flows and maritime security amid disruptions caused by global conflicts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised the use of tariffs, sanctions and force to contain emerging competitors.

Push For Multipolarity

The declaration reaffirmed BRICS' commitment to multilateralism and a multipolar world order. Putin called for greater representation for Asia, Africa and Latin America on the UN Security Council.

Xi urged BRICS countries to work towards a more equitable international order, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Global South should become a “rule-shaper” rather than a rule-taker.

At the same time, India stressed that BRICS was not an anti-Western grouping and said its approach was to move forward by taking all countries along.

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