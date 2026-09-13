Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Pezeshkian also met UAE Crown Prince amid strained relations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, responding to a question on the Mecca Pact, said there was no conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia and called for countries across the region to come together to establish peace and security. Speaking to India Today, Pezeshkian said Middle Eastern countries should learn from Europe’s experience of overcoming historic conflicts through dialogue, laws and economic cooperation. He stressed that war and confrontation were not the right path and called for greater regional cooperation.

‘War Is Not Right Path’

Pezeshkian said there was no reason for countries in the region to remain locked in confrontation, stressing that war and conflict were not the right path. He said Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and other regional countries could preserve their identities while working together to build a progressive regional economy and improve the lives of their people.

Also Read: ‘Can't Bully Iran Into Surrender’: Pezeshkian Hits Out At US, Israel Over Attacks On Civilians

‘Iran Won’t Surrender’

Pezeshkian also pushed back against attacks on civilian life and infrastructure, questioning why a military conflict should target food supplies, livelihoods, water and medicines.

“If Americans are warriors, let them face our valiant military forces. Why wage war on civilian infrastructure, food supplies, and livelihoods?” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

“If they're human, why deny people access to water, food, and medicine? Our people can't be bullied into submission. Iran won't surrender,” he added.

Pezeshkian Meets UAE Crown Prince

Separately, Pezeshkian met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Saturday.

The meeting took place amid strain in Iran-UAE relations following Iranian strikes on US bases in the UAE in retaliation for American attacks on Iranian installations.

The talks also came amid reports that Iran is set to meet representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Iraq in Oman on September 14 to discuss an agreement concerning transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

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