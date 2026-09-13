India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld‘No Conflict With Saudi Arabia’: Iran President Pezeshkian Responds On Mecca Pact, Urges Regional Peace

‘No Conflict With Saudi Arabia’: Iran President Pezeshkian Responds On Mecca Pact, Urges Regional Peace

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, responding to a question on the Mecca Pact, said Iran has no conflict with Saudi Arabia and called for regional peace, dialogue and cooperation.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Pezeshkian also met UAE Crown Prince amid strained relations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, responding to a question on the Mecca Pact, said there was no conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia and called for countries across the region to come together to establish peace and security. Speaking to India Today, Pezeshkian said Middle Eastern countries should learn from Europe’s experience of overcoming historic conflicts through dialogue, laws and economic cooperation. He stressed that war and confrontation were not the right path and called for greater regional cooperation.

‘War Is Not Right Path’

Pezeshkian said there was no reason for countries in the region to remain locked in confrontation, stressing that war and conflict were not the right path. He said Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and other regional countries could preserve their identities while working together to build a progressive regional economy and improve the lives of their people.

Also Read: ‘Can't Bully Iran Into Surrender’: Pezeshkian Hits Out At US, Israel Over Attacks On Civilians

‘Iran Won’t Surrender’

Pezeshkian also pushed back against attacks on civilian life and infrastructure, questioning why a military conflict should target food supplies, livelihoods, water and medicines.

“If Americans are warriors, let them face our valiant military forces. Why wage war on civilian infrastructure, food supplies, and livelihoods?” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

“If they're human, why deny people access to water, food, and medicine? Our people can't be bullied into submission. Iran won't surrender,” he added.

Pezeshkian Meets UAE Crown Prince

Separately, Pezeshkian met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Saturday.

The meeting took place amid strain in Iran-UAE relations following Iranian strikes on US bases in the UAE in retaliation for American attacks on Iranian installations.

The talks also came amid reports that Iran is set to meet representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Iraq in Oman on September 14 to discuss an agreement concerning transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: Three Leaders, One Candid Moment: Modi, Xi And Putin At BRICS Summit

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Sep 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Pezeshkian MECCA Pact
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indonesia Ferry Carrying 243 Sinks In Java Sea; 102 Rescued, Search On For 140 Missing
Indonesia Ferry Carrying 243 Sinks In Java Sea; 102 Rescued, Search On For 140 Missing
World
US H-2B Visa Cap Full: Does It Affect Indians? Here’s What Foreign Workers Should Know
US H-2B Visa Cap Full: Does It Affect Indians? Here’s What Foreign Workers Should Know
World
Iran, Oman Agree On New Entry, Exit Routes For Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions: Report
Iran, Oman Agree On New Strait Of Hormuz Routes Amid West Asia Tensions: Report
World
‘Can't Bully Iran Into Surrender’: Pezeshkian Hits Out At US, Israel Over Attacks On Civilians
‘Iran Won't Surrender’: Pezeshkian Hits Out At US, Israel Over Attacks On Civilians
Advertisement

Videos

INDIA-CHINA: Modi-Xi Talks Open New Possibilities for Bilateral Ties
XI VISIT: Chinese President Departs Delhi After 24-Hour India Visit
MODI-XI: India-China Talks Take a Positive Turn at BRICS
BRICS SUMMIT: Global South Gets a Stronger Voice on World Stage
FRIENDSHIP MADE IN DELHI: India Shows a New Path of Global Diplomacy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget