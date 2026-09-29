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English NewsNewsBJP Vs Congress Over SIR: Smriti Irani Asks, ‘Why Keep Dead, Duplicate Names In Voter Rolls?’

BJP Vs Congress Over SIR: Smriti Irani Asks, ‘Why Keep Dead, Duplicate Names In Voter Rolls?’

Taking aim at the Congress, Irani said the party was targeting the Election Commission instead of reviewing its electoral defeats.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP questioned Congress's objections to electoral roll revision.
  • Smriti Irani defended ECI, criticizing Congress attacks and motives.
  • Congress leaders demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amidst concerns.

The political battle between the BJP and Congress over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls escalated on Tuesday, with BJP leader Smriti Irani questioning the Opposition party’s objections to the Election Commission even as the Congress Working Committee (CWC) stepped up its demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing a press conference, Irani asked why the Congress wanted the names of deceased people and duplicate entries to remain on electoral rolls.

"Why does Congress want the names of dead people and duplicate names to continue in the electoral rolls?"

Irani also said that the Election Commission strengthens India's democratic system.

"As a citizen, I would like to say that the Election Commission strengthens India's democratic system."

‘Congress Attacking Election Commission Instead Of Reviewing Defeat’

Taking aim at the Congress, Irani said the party was targeting the Election Commission instead of reviewing its electoral defeats.

"The Congress is unhappy that the people of India do not support it within the democratic framework. That is why, instead of reviewing its defeat, Congress is attacking the Election Commission."

She also questioned the Congress' position in states where it is not in government.

"In the states where their government is not in power, is Congress giving the Election Commission a clean chit?"

Irani also referred to remarks made by the Congress national president in 2019.

"In 2019, the Congress national president had said that he would make every effort to tarnish Narendra Modi's image."

She further recalled the Prime Minister's response.

"The PM had said, attack him but do not attack India's democracy and constitutional institutions."

Congress CWC Steps Up Attack On ECI

Irani's remarks came as the Congress Working Committee met in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the party's response to the SIR of electoral rolls, the functioning of the Election Commission and its demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi urged party leaders to take up the SIR issue with confidence and determination and step up their outreach on the ground.

The Congress has intensified its criticism of the Election Commission over SIR and concerns surrounding electoral rolls. The party is also seeking action against Kumar.

Priyanka Gandhi Questions Gyanesh Kumar’s Position

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue of Gyanesh Kumar's position during the CWC meeting and said he would have to resign. She questioned how the Chief Election Commissioner could continue in office.

Rahul Gandhi also levelled allegations against Kumar, claiming that the CEC could not function without the protection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi also referred to the Congress' allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls. According to sources, he said that while only around 20 per cent of people had earlier believed the party's claims of “vote theft”, that figure had now risen to 80 per cent.

Congress Lists Five Key Demands

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge outlined five key demands at the meeting.

The party called for complete data on major changes made to electoral rolls to be made public. It also demanded that voters whose names are removed be informed and given an opportunity to appeal.

The Congress further sought timely access for political parties to electoral-roll data and other relevant figures in a simple format.

It also demanded an independent, time-bound investigation into serious irregularities, greater transparency in important electoral decisions and the release of data related to the election process.

The Congress has also been demanding action against Kumar as part of its broader objections to the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary political conflict discussed in the article?

The main conflict is a political battle between the BJP and Congress over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It escalated with the BJP questioning the Opposition's objections to the Election Commission.

What were Smriti Irani's main criticisms of the Congress party?

Smriti Irani questioned why Congress wanted deceased people and duplicate entries to remain on electoral rolls. She also accused the party of attacking the Election Commission instead of reviewing its electoral defeats.

What key demands did the Congress party outline regarding electoral processes?

The Congress demanded public access to data on electoral roll changes, informing removed voters, and timely access to electoral data for parties. They also called for an independent investigation into irregularities and greater transparency in decisions.

What concerns did Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi raise about Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

Priyanka Gandhi questioned Kumar's position, suggesting he should resign. Rahul Gandhi alleged that Kumar could not function without the protection of the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Irani BJP Congress SIR
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