2 Delhi Home Ministry Officials Arrested For Seeking Bribe To Facilitate FCRA Registration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police arrested two Home Ministry officials for bribery.

They sought illegal payments for FCRA registration clearance.

Investigation continues, probing wider involvement in FCRA dealings.

MHA reiterated zero-tolerance against corruption, warns public.

Delhi Police have arrested two officials of the Union Home Ministry in connection with an alleged bribery case involving the processing of a pending Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration, officials said. The arrests were made in New Delhi on September 28 following information received from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Delhi Police Special Cell carried out the operation in coordination with central agencies.

The two accused officials, a senior accountant and an accountant, allegedly approached an association and demanded an illegal payment in return for clearing its pending FCRA registration.

Officials Held In Bribery Case

One of the arrested officials is currently posted in the Foreign Division of the Home Ministry. The other is serving in the Pay and Accounts Office and had previously worked in the Foreign Division. According to the preliminary investigation, the officials were allegedly in contact with certain organisations seeking FCRA registration or renewal.

Investigators suspect that the officials offered assistance with the processing of such applications in return for illegal payments.

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FCRA Applications Under Probe

The investigation is examining the alleged dealings between the officials and organisations seeking registration or renewal under the FCRA.

Authorities are also looking into whether the alleged arrangement involved other individuals or organisations and whether similar transactions took place previously.

Further details about the alleged payments and the organisations involved have not been disclosed at this stage.

The investigation remains underway, and additional arrests or action could follow based on evidence gathered by the agencies.

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MHA Warns Against Intermediaries

The Ministry of Home Affairs has reiterated its position that it follows a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

The ministry said appropriate legal and departmental action was being taken in the matter involving the two officials.

It also stressed that FCRA-related services are available online through the official FCRA portal and that no intermediary, agent or individual has been authorised to provide FCRA services. The ministry's clarification comes amid the investigation into the alleged demand for an illegal payment from an association seeking clearance of its registration.