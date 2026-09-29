India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldIran IRGC Calls Trump 'Big Liar', Challenges US Claims On Hormuz

Iran IRGC Calls Trump 'Big Liar', Challenges US Claims On Hormuz

According to Kpler data, September has seen a recovery in oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz, which are set to hit almost 10 million barrels per day, about half the pre-war volume.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian Guards spokesman called Trump a
  • He rejected US nuclear claims, citing Iran's true capabilities.
  • Spokesperson challenged US assertions on Strait of Hormuz control.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesperson on Tuesday called US President Donald Trump a "big liar", accusing him of concealing the truth from Americans about Iran's nuclear programme and the effectiveness of Iran's blockade of energy supplies from the Gulf.

Trump has cited the need to ensure that Iran will never be able to build a nuclear weapon among his reasons for waging war on Iran.

IRGC Rejects US Claims On Iran's Nuclear Programme

Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said the US was aware that Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons, arguing that Washington's concerns were instead linked to Iran's wider capabilities.

"The enemy (US) knows that Iran is ​not after nuclear weapons," Hossein Mohebbi said. "Their issue with ​Iran is not its nuclear programme but rather its vastness, which they want to destroy."

ALSO READ: Pakistan Denies Airspace To Nuclear Fuel Flight Bound For Bangladesh, Calls Move ‘Technical Issue’

Iran Challenges US Claims On Strait Of Hormuz

Mohebbi also challenged US assertions that Iran had lost most of its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, partly because the US military has been able to protect some tankers carrying oil out of the Gulf.

"The fact that the Americans might manage, at great expense, considerable trouble, and high risk to ​sneak a small ​vessel through ⁠the Strait of Hormuz under cover of darkness to export, say, 100 or ​200 barrels of oil does not mean ​the Strait ⁠is open," Mohebbi said.

According to Kpler data, September has seen a recovery in oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz, which are set to hit almost 10 million barrels per day, about half the pre-war volume.

ALSO READ: Pakistan's China-Built PNS Hangor Fires Missile In Arabian Sea, India's Submarine Gap In Focus

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' stance on Iran's nuclear program?

The IRGC spokesperson, Hossein Mohebbi, states that the US knows Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons. He claims US concerns are related to Iran's wider capabilities, which they want to destroy.

What is Iran's view on its control over the Strait of Hormuz?

Hossein Mohebbi argues that US efforts to transport small amounts of oil do not mean the Strait of Hormuz is open. He challenges US assertions about Iran losing its leverage over the strait.

Have oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz recovered recently?

Yes, according to Kpler data, oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz recovered in September. They are projected to reach almost 10 million barrels per day, about half the pre-war volume.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Sep 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
IRGC Strait Of Hormuz Iran Iran IRGC Iran IRGC Calls Trump Big Liar IRGC Challenges US Claims On Hormuz
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Denies Airspace To Nuclear Fuel Flight Bound For Bangladesh, Calls Move ‘Technical Issue’
Pak Denies Airspace To Nuclear Fuel Flight Bound For Dhaka, Calls Move ‘Technical Issue’
World
Pakistan's China-Built PNS Hangor Fires Missile In Arabian Sea, India's Submarine Gap In Focus
Pakistan's China-Built PNS Hangor Fires Missile In Arabian Sea, India's Submarine Gap In Focus
World
Bangkok Floods Bring Fish To Streets, Catfish Enters Home As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc
Bangkok Floods Bring Fish To Streets, Catfish Enters Home As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc
World
New York Times Executive Shot Dead In California, Elderly In-Laws Arrested
New York Times Executive Shot Dead In California, Elderly In-Laws Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

PUNJAB NEWS: BJP Alleges Misuse of Punjab Government Residences as Sunil Jakhar Faces Police Blockade
UP NEWS: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Mahant Digvijay Nath on His Death Anniversary
DELHI NEWS: Amit Shah to Inaugurate Barapullah Elevated Corridor as ₹1,941 Crore Projects Boost Connectivity
ELECTION NEWS: Kharge Steps Up Attack Over SIR as Congress Plans Ground Campaign on Voter Roll Changes
UP ELECTION NEWS: Chirag Paswan Engages Youth in Prayagraj as LJP Plans Expansion in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget