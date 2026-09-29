Iran IRGC Calls Trump 'Big Liar', Challenges US Claims On Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian Guards spokesman called Trump a

He rejected US nuclear claims, citing Iran's true capabilities.

Spokesperson challenged US assertions on Strait of Hormuz control.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesperson on Tuesday called US President Donald Trump a "big liar", accusing him of concealing the truth from Americans about Iran's nuclear programme and the effectiveness of Iran's blockade of energy supplies from the Gulf.

Trump has cited the need to ensure that Iran will never be able to build a nuclear weapon among his reasons for waging war on Iran.

IRGC Rejects US Claims On Iran's Nuclear Programme

Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said the US was aware that Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons, arguing that Washington's concerns were instead linked to Iran's wider capabilities.

"The enemy (US) knows that Iran is ​not after nuclear weapons," Hossein Mohebbi said. "Their issue with ​Iran is not its nuclear programme but rather its vastness, which they want to destroy."

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Iran Challenges US Claims On Strait Of Hormuz

Mohebbi also challenged US assertions that Iran had lost most of its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, partly because the US military has been able to protect some tankers carrying oil out of the Gulf.

"The fact that the Americans might manage, at great expense, considerable trouble, and high risk to ​sneak a small ​vessel through ⁠the Strait of Hormuz under cover of darkness to export, say, 100 or ​200 barrels of oil does not mean ​the Strait ⁠is open," Mohebbi said.

According to Kpler data, September has seen a recovery in oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz, which are set to hit almost 10 million barrels per day, about half the pre-war volume.

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