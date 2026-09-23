‘Better Counsel Pakistan’: India Hits Back At OIC Over J&K References

India on Wednesday rejected “unwarranted and factually incorrect” references to Jammu and Kashmir in the OIC Contact Group’s joint communiqué. The Ministry of External Affairs said the OIC had no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India and asserted that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of the country.

The MEA also criticised the OIC for providing a platform to what it described as Pakistan’s “fabricated and motivated propaganda” and urged the organisation to address the threat of terrorism emanating from territories under Pakistan’s control.