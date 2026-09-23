India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews‘Better Counsel Pakistan’: India Hits Back At OIC Over J&K References

‘Better Counsel Pakistan’: India Hits Back At OIC Over J&K References

India rejects OIC’s J&K references as ‘unwarranted’, urges it to counsel Pakistan on terrorism and says J&K and Ladakh are integral parts of India.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 05:09 PM (IST)

India on Wednesday rejected “unwarranted and factually incorrect” references to Jammu and Kashmir in the OIC Contact Group’s joint communiqué. The Ministry of External Affairs said the OIC had no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India and asserted that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of the country.

The MEA also criticised the OIC for providing a platform to what it described as Pakistan’s “fabricated and motivated propaganda” and urged the organisation to address the threat of terrorism emanating from territories under Pakistan’s control.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Sep 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
MEA OIC Pakistan INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Vote Chori, Treason': Opposition Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal After Report Of ECI Dissent
Opposition Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal After Report Of ECI Dissent
News
‘Pak Killing Innocent People’: Kashmiri Activist Tasleema Akhter Flags Human Rights Violations In PoK At UNHRC
Kashmiri Activist Tasleema Akhter Flags Human Rights Violations In PoK At UNHRC
India
Mayawati Makes Big Change In BSP, Gives Nephew Ishan Anand Key Role
Mayawati Makes Big Change In BSP, Gives Nephew Ishan Anand Key Role
India
SC Delivers Split Verdict On CEC Appointment Law, Asks CJI To Consider Larger Bench
SC Delivers Split Verdict On CEC Appointment Law, Asks CJI To Consider Larger Bench
Advertisement

Videos

Election Commission Row: Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions Over CEC’s Powers and EC Decision-Making
Election Commission Row: SIR Report Triggers Political Storm, Rahul Gandhi Targets EC
Election Commission: Opposition Questions EC Credibility Over Reported Differences Among Commissioners
EC Controversy: Gyanesh Kumar Faces Political Heat Over Reported Differences in Election Commission
Election Commission: EC Report Sparks Questions Over Differences Among Election Commissioners
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget