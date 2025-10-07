Bengaluru Influencer Claims Uber Auto Driver Refused Ride, Tried to Assault Her; Police Step In

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Bengaluru-based social media influencer shared a harrowing experience with an Uber auto driver who allegedly refused to drop her at her destination and attempted to hit her. The incident, recounted in detail on her Instagram account, quickly went viral, sparking discussions about passenger safety and the accountability of app-based transport services.

What Did She Say In Her Post?

In her post, Amiee claimed the driver became hostile when she asked to be dropped at her designated location. According to her account, the driver took a sudden U-turn and tried to return to the starting point. When she attempted to note the vehicle’s registration number, he allegedly became aggressive and attempted to strike her. Amiee also noted that the auto’s number plate differed from what was displayed in the Uber app.

“This is not the first or even the second time I've had a negative experience with an Uber driver. We choose Uber expecting safety and reliability, but unfortunately, incidents like this continue to happen. It's not just me—I'm sure many other customers are facing similar issues as well. It's deeply disappointing and concerning. I strongly urge you to take strict action against this kind of behavior,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Uber India Responds, Bengaluru Police Take Note

Uber India responded promptly, requesting additional information to investigate the matter. “Hi Aimee, we are concerned to see this and would like to investigate. We've sent you a message requesting additional details, please check your direct messages so we can look into this,” the company wrote.

Bengaluru Police also intervened, asking for the specific area and the woman’s contact details. While Amiee expressed gratitude to the authorities, she chose not to file a formal complaint, stating she did not want the driver jailed. Uber later apologised, refunded her fare, and assured that strict action would be taken against the driver.

Online Reactions Highlight Public Safety Concerns

The incident has reignited conversations on women’s safety in public transport and the responsibility of ride-hailing platforms. Despite features like emergency buttons and trip-tracking, users argue that enforcement remains inconsistent.

Social media responses reflected public frustration. One user wrote, “These Auto drivers dramas are extremely increasing day by day .....I feel they should be banned n then may be they understand the value of treating the normal passengers in the right way. High time this gets addressed. Pls expose the driver n his details too. They need to be exposed. Not all auto drivers bad.”

Another commented, “It was so dark...he could have dropped her to the point. Don't make this about Kannada, Malayalam or any other languages. Please stand for what is right. I have traveled so many times in the auto and most of the drivers are very understanding.”