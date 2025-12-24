Will NSE And BSE Trade Tomorrow? Here’s What To Know About The Christmas Stock Market Holiday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the year heads into its final week, market participants are also checking the trading calendar. With Christmas around the corner, a common question doing the rounds on Dalal Street is whether Indian stock markets will remain shut on December 25. The answer is a yes.

The Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, on account of Christmas. Both the NSE and the BSE will suspend trading for the day, making it the last scheduled stock market holiday of the year.

There will be no trading or settlement activity across key segments, including equities, equity derivatives and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment. In addition, trading in currency and commodity derivatives will also remain suspended for the day.

The Christmas break in India mirrors a global pause in financial markets. Most major overseas markets, including those in the US, the UK and Europe, are also closed for the holiday, resulting in thin global cues for traders.

When Will Trading Resume?

Normal trading activity on Indian stock exchanges will resume on Friday, December 26, 2025. Market participants will then head into the final trading days of the calendar year before closing the books for 2025. Looking ahead, the next scheduled holiday for Indian markets will be on January 26, 2026, on account of Republic Day.

Commodity Markets to Stay Shut Too

The holiday extends beyond equities. Commodity trading will also be completely suspended on Christmas Day.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed for both its morning and evening sessions on December 25. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), India’s largest agricultural commodity exchange, will not operate on the day.

For traders active in commodities, this means a full-day pause in domestic price discovery, even as international commodity prices may continue to move in overseas markets.

A Quick Refresher on Market Timings

On regular trading days, the Indian stock market operates from Monday to Friday between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. A pre-open session is held from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM, allowing for price discovery before continuous trading begins.

Markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, apart from designated special sessions such as Muhurat Trading.

2026 Trading Calendar

While December 25 marks the final holiday of 2025, investors are already keeping an eye on the year ahead. Muhurat Trading for 2026 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The exchanges are expected to announce the exact trading timings closer to the date.

Below is the list of trading holidays for 2026 as specified by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Sr. No Date Day Description 1 26-Jan-2026 Monday Republic Day 2 03-Mar-2026 Tuesday Holi 3 26-Mar-2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 4 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 5 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 6 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 7 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 8 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id 9 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 10 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 11 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 12 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 13 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 14 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 15 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

How Markets Ended Before the Break

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Indian stock markets ended Wednesday’s session on a weak note after a volatile day of trade. The BSE Sensex settled a little over the 85,400 mark, slipping by more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed below 26,150, down by close to 50 points.

On the Sensex, stocks such as Trent, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, PowerGrid and M&M ended the day among the gainers. On the flip side, IndiGo, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, HUL and Reliance Industries featured among the laggards.